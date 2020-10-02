Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services
Compare EFSC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
EFSC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EFSC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
EFSC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
31.91%
|
51.22%
|
195.24%
|
195.24%
|
0%
|
2
Trade EFSC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EFSC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EFSC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
This company operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that provides banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers located in the St. Louis, Kansas City, and Phoenix metropolitan markets. It accepts various deposit products that include interest-bearing transaction accounts and demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and non interest-bearing demand deposits. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management and international trade services; financial planning, advisory, private banking, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, and non-profit organizations; business and institutional financial services focused in the areas of retirement plans and management succession planning; and personal advisory services, which include trust administration, estate planning, financial planning, and retirement planning. It has 5 banking locations and 1 support center in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 4 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area; and 11 banking facilities in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.
