Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc.
Compare BRO to Popular Dividend Stocks
BRO Payout Estimates
BRO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BRO Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.56%
|
29.35%
|
58.54%
|
114.88%
|
2066.67%
|
20
News & Research
News
News
Texas Instruments Incorporated Increases Dividend by 24.19%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Following is a snapshot of the 13 major securities that are going ex-dividend...
News
Royal Bank of Canada Leads 54 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 54 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 22nd.
News
Brown & Brown, Inc. Increases Dividend by 11%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
CVS Health Corp Leads 45 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 45 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Oct 23
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
Brown & Brown (BRO) operates as a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, and service organization in the United States. It operates in four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida with an additional office in Tampa, Florida. As an insurance agency, Brown & Brown is largely affected by conditions in credit markets and financial systems. As well, factors such as inflation and government regulations over the financial industry may affect Brown & Brown. Brown & Brown is reliant on commission revenues from a limited number of insurance companies. Brown & Brown has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them annually since 2001. Brown & Brown pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.80
$0.00
0.000%
$11.29
-$0.73
-6.073%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$48.63
-$0.55
-1.118%
$27.50
$0.00
0.000%
$6.07
$6.07
0.473%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.42
-$0.54
-4.515%
$18.52
-$3.51
-15.933%
$14.39
$0.04
0.279%
