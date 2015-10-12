This table allows you to know how fast CVE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.04717 2019-09-12 $0.0379 2019-06-13 $0.0376 2019-03-14 $0.0373 2018-12-13 $0.0373 2018-09-13 $0.0379 2018-06-14 $0.0384 2018-03-14 $0.0389 2017-12-14 $0.0389 2017-09-14 $0.0411 2017-06-13 $0.0371 2017-03-13 $0.0369 2016-12-13 $0.0379 2016-09-13 $0.0387 2016-06-13 $0.0387 2016-03-11 $0.0373 2015-12-11 $0.1178 2015-09-11 $0.1228 2015-06-11 $0.2223 2015-03-11 $0.209 2014-12-11 $0.2309 2014-09-11 $0.2425 2014-06-11 $0.2438 2014-03-12 $0.2397 2013-12-11 $0.2269 2013-09-11 $0.2331 2013-06-12 $0.237 2013-03-13 $0.2354 2012-12-12 $0.2234 2012-09-12 $0.2261 2012-06-13 $0.2141 2012-03-13 $0.2218 2011-12-13 $0.1954 2011-09-13 $0.2002 2011-06-13 $0.2055 2011-03-11 $0.206 2010-12-13 $0.1981 2010-09-13 $0.194 2010-06-11 $0.1927 2010-03-11 $0.1949 2009-12-17 $0.2