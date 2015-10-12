Best Dividend Stocks
Cenovus Energy Inc.

Stock

CVE

Price as of:

$9.92 +0.07 +0.71%

Industry

Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

CVE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.92%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.19

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

37.55%

EPS $0.50

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CVE DARS™ Rating

CVE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

910,870

Open Price

$9.8

Day's Range

$9.78 - $9.93

Previous Close

$9.84

52 week low / high

$6.15 - $10.82

Percent off 52 week high

-8.41%

CVE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CVE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CVE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.04717

2019-09-12

$0.0379

2019-06-13

$0.0376

2019-03-14

$0.0373

2018-12-13

$0.0373

2018-09-13

$0.0379

2018-06-14

$0.0384

2018-03-14

$0.0389

2017-12-14

$0.0389

2017-09-14

$0.0411

2017-06-13

$0.0371

2017-03-13

$0.0369

2016-12-13

$0.0379

2016-09-13

$0.0387

2016-06-13

$0.0387

2016-03-11

$0.0373

2015-12-11

$0.1178

2015-09-11

$0.1228

2015-06-11

$0.2223

2015-03-11

$0.209

2014-12-11

$0.2309

2014-09-11

$0.2425

2014-06-11

$0.2438

2014-03-12

$0.2397

2013-12-11

$0.2269

2013-09-11

$0.2331

2013-06-12

$0.237

2013-03-13

$0.2354

2012-12-12

$0.2234

2012-09-12

$0.2261

2012-06-13

$0.2141

2012-03-13

$0.2218

2011-12-13

$0.1954

2011-09-13

$0.2002

2011-06-13

$0.2055

2011-03-11

$0.206

2010-12-13

$0.1981

2010-09-13

$0.194

2010-06-11

$0.1927

2010-03-11

$0.1949

2009-12-17

$0.2

CVE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CVE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CVE Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CVE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.33%

23.72%

0years

CVE

News
CVE

Research
CVE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CVE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

CVE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0472

2019-10-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2019-07-24

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0376

2019-04-23

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2019-02-12

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2018-10-30

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2018-07-26

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0384

2018-04-24

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

2018-02-15

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

2017-11-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0411

2017-07-26

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0371

2017-04-25

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0369

2017-02-16

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2016-10-27

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2016-07-28

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2016-04-27

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2016-02-10

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1178

2015-10-29

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1228

2015-07-30

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2223

2015-04-29

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2015-02-12

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2309

2014-10-23

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2014-07-29

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2438

2014-04-30

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2397

2014-02-12

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2269

2013-10-24

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2331

2013-07-24

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2013-04-24

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2354

2013-02-14

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2234

2012-10-25

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2261

2012-07-25

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2141

2012-04-25

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2218

2012-02-15

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1954

2011-10-27

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2002

2011-07-25

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2055

2011-04-27

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2011-02-17

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1981

2010-10-28

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1940

2010-07-29

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1927

2010-04-29

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1949

2010-02-10

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-12-09

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2009-12-31

Initial, Year – End

Regular

Quarter

CVE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

No company description available.

X