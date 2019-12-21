Best Dividend Stocks
Enterprise Financial Services

Stock

EFSC

Price as of:

$48.41 +0.38 +0.79%

Industry

Regional Southwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southwest Banks /

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

EFSC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.42%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

19.35%

EPS $3.52

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EFSC DARS™ Rating

EFSC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

347,800

Open Price

$48.06

Day's Range

$47.93 - $48.65

Previous Close

$48.03

52 week low / high

$36.09 - $48.65

Percent off 52 week high

-0.49%

EFSC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EFSC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EFSC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EFSC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EFSC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.17

2019-09-12

$0.16

2019-06-13

$0.15

2019-03-14

$0.14

2018-12-13

$0.13

2018-09-13

$0.12

2018-06-14

$0.11

2018-03-14

$0.11

2017-12-14

$0.11

2017-09-14

$0.11

2017-06-13

$0.11

2017-03-13

$0.11

2016-12-13

$0.11

2016-09-13

$0.11

2016-06-13

$0.1

2016-03-11

$0.09

2015-12-11

$0.08

2015-09-11

$0.07

2015-06-11

$0.06

2015-03-11

$0.0525

2014-12-11

$0.0525

2014-09-11

$0.0525

2014-06-11

$0.0525

2014-03-12

$0.0525

2013-12-12

$0.0525

2013-09-11

$0.0525

2013-06-12

$0.0525

2013-03-13

$0.0525

2012-12-12

$0.0525

2012-09-12

$0.0525

2012-06-13

$0.0525

2012-03-13

$0.0525

2011-12-13

$0.0525

2011-09-13

$0.0525

2011-06-13

$0.0525

2011-03-11

$0.0525

2010-12-15

$0.0525

2010-09-13

$0.0525

2010-06-14

$0.0525

2010-03-11

$0.0525

2009-12-15

$0.0525

2009-09-11

$0.0525

2009-06-12

$0.0525

2009-03-13

$0.0525

2008-12-15

$0.0525

2008-09-11

$0.0525

2008-06-12

$0.0525

2008-03-13

$0.0525

2007-12-12

$0.0525

2007-09-12

$0.0525

2007-06-13

$0.0525

2007-03-13

$0.0525

2006-12-13

$0.045

2006-09-13

$0.045

2006-06-13

$0.045

2006-03-13

$0.045

2005-12-14

$0.035

2005-09-14

$0.035

2005-06-14

$0.035

2005-03-15

$0.035

EFSC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EFSC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EFSC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EFSC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

EFSC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.37%

44.68%

4years

EFSC

News
EFSC

Research
EFSC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EFSC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

EFSC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-10-21

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-22

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-22

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-01-21

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-10-22

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-07-23

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-04-23

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-01-22

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-10-23

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-07-24

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-04-24

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-01-23

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-24

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-28

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-04-28

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-01-28

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-10-16

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-07-23

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-05-04

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2015-03-03

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2014-12-02

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2014-08-29

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2014-02-28

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2013-11-27

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2013-08-30

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2013-03-04

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-15

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-15

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2012-06-05

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2011-11-30

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2011-08-31

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2011-04-21

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2011-02-03

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-10-28

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-08-30

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-04-29

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-01-21

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2009-10-29

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2009-07-30

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2009-05-14

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2009-01-29

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2008-11-06

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2008-07-23

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2008-05-21

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2008-01-16

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2007-10-25

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2007-07-18

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2007-05-23

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2007-01-31

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-10-26

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-08-15

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-05-30

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-01-25

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-10-27

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-07-20

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-05-15

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-01-26

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

EFSC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Enterprise Financial Services on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EFSC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southwest Banks

This company operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that provides banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers located in the St. Louis, Kansas City, and Phoenix metropolitan markets. It accepts various deposit products that include interest-bearing transaction accounts and demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and non interest-bearing demand deposits. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management and international trade services; financial planning, advisory, private banking, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, and non-profit organizations; business and institutional financial services focused in the areas of retirement plans and management succession planning; and personal advisory services, which include trust administration, estate planning, financial planning, and retirement planning. It has 5 banking locations and 1 support center in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 4 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area; and 11 banking facilities in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

