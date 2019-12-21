This company operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that provides banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers located in the St. Louis, Kansas City, and Phoenix metropolitan markets. It accepts various deposit products that include interest-bearing transaction accounts and demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and non interest-bearing demand deposits. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management and international trade services; financial planning, advisory, private banking, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, and non-profit organizations; business and institutional financial services focused in the areas of retirement plans and management succession planning; and personal advisory services, which include trust administration, estate planning, financial planning, and retirement planning. It has 5 banking locations and 1 support center in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 4 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area; and 11 banking facilities in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.