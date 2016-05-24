Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

S.Y. Bancorp

Stock

SYBT

Price as of:

$31.95 +3.23 +11.25%

Industry

Regional Southeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southeast Banks /

S.Y. Bancorp (SYBT)

SYBT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.76%

financial Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.77%

EPS $2.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SYBT DARS™ Rating

SYBT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

82,400

Open Price

$29.22

Day's Range

$29.22 - $32.06

Previous Close

$28.72

52 week low / high

$22.98 - $42.6

Percent off 52 week high

-25.00%

SYBT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SYBT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SYBT

Compare SYBT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SYBT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SYBT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SYBT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-12

$0.27

2019-12-13

$0.27

2019-09-13

$0.26

2019-06-14

$0.26

2019-03-15

$0.25

2018-12-14

$0.25

2018-09-14

$0.25

2018-06-15

$0.23

2018-03-16

$0.23

2017-12-08

$0.21

2017-09-08

$0.2

2017-06-08

$0.2

2017-03-09

$0.19

2016-12-08

$0.19

2016-09-08

$0.18

2016-06-09

$0.18

2016-03-10

$0.16666666666666666

2015-12-10

$0.16666666666666666

2015-09-10

$0.16

2015-06-11

$0.16

2015-03-12

$0.15333333333333332

2014-12-11

$0.15333333333333332

2014-09-11

$0.14666666666666667

2014-06-05

$0.14666666666666667

2014-03-06

$0.14

2013-12-05

$0.14

2013-09-05

$0.13333333333333333

2013-06-06

$0.13333333333333333

2013-03-07

$0.13333333333333333

2012-12-06

$0.13333333333333333

2012-09-06

$0.12666666666666668

2012-06-07

$0.12666666666666668

2012-03-08

$0.12666666666666668

2011-12-08

$0.12

2011-09-08

$0.12

2011-06-09

$0.12

2011-03-10

$0.12

2010-12-09

$0.12

2010-09-09

$0.11333333333333333

2010-06-10

$0.11333333333333333

2010-03-11

$0.11333333333333333

2009-12-10

$0.11333333333333333

2009-09-10

$0.11333333333333333

2009-06-11

$0.11333333333333333

2009-03-12

$0.11333333333333333

2008-12-11

$0.11333333333333333

2008-09-11

$0.11333333333333333

2008-06-12

$0.11333333333333333

2008-03-13

$0.11333333333333333

2007-12-12

$0.10666666666666667

2007-09-12

$0.10666666666666667

2007-06-13

$0.10666666666666667

2007-03-14

$0.1

2006-12-13

$0.1

2006-09-13

$0.1

2006-06-14

$0.09333333333333334

2006-03-15

$0.09333333333333334

2005-12-14

$0.08666666666666667

2005-09-14

$0.08

2005-06-15

$0.07333333333333333

2005-03-11

$0.07333333333333333

2004-12-15

$0.07333333333333333

2004-09-15

$0.06666666666666667

2004-06-10

$0.06666666666666667

2004-03-12

$0.05333333333333334

2003-12-10

$0.05333333333333334

2003-09-18

$0.05333333333333334

2003-06-11

$0.05

2003-03-12

$0.04666666666666667

2002-12-11

$0.04666666666666667

2002-09-11

$0.043333333333333335

2002-06-12

$0.043333333333333335

2002-03-13

$0.04

2001-12-12

$0.04

2001-09-12

$0.03666666666666667

2001-06-13

$0.03666666666666667

2001-03-14

$0.03666666666666667

2000-12-13

$0.03333333333333333

2000-09-12

$0.03333333333333333

2000-06-14

$0.03333333333333333

2000-03-15

$0.03

1999-12-16

$0.03

1999-09-14

$0.02666666666666667

1999-06-14

$0.02666666666666667

1999-03-17

$0.02666666666666667

1998-12-17

$0.025

1998-09-11

$0.025

1998-06-11

$0.023333333333333334

1998-03-18

$0.02

1997-12-15

$0.02

1997-09-12

$0.02

1997-06-12

$0.02

1997-03-12

$0.02

1996-12-13

$0.016666666666666666

1996-09-16

$0.016666666666666666

1996-06-12

$0.016666666666666666

1996-03-13

$0.016666666666666666

1995-12-19

$0.016666666666666666

1995-09-13

$0.015

1995-06-14

$0.015

SYBT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SYBT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SYBT

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SYBT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SYBT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.52%

3.85%

8years

SYBT

News
SYBT

Research
SYBT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SYBT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SYBT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2700

2020-02-19

2020-03-12

2020-03-13

2020-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-11-20

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-08-21

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-05-22

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-02-20

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-11-21

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-08-22

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-05-16

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-02-21

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-11-22

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-16

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-05-17

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-02-22

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-11-16

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-08-17

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-05-18

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2016-02-17

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2015-11-18

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-08-19

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-05-20

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

Unknown

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2014-11-19

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2014-08-20

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2014-05-21

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-02-19

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-11-20

2013-12-05

2013-12-09

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2013-08-21

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2013-05-22

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2013-02-20

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-11-14

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2012-08-22

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2012-05-16

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2012-02-21

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-11-16

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-08-17

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-05-18

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-02-16

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-11-17

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2010-08-18

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2010-05-19

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2010-02-17

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2009-11-18

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2009-08-19

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2009-05-20

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2009-02-18

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-11-19

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-08-20

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-05-21

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-02-20

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2007-11-21

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2007-08-22

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2007-05-16

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-02-21

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-11-22

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-08-16

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-05-17

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-02-22

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2005-11-16

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-08-17

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2005-05-17

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2005-02-16

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2004-08-18

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2004-05-19

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2004-02-17

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2003-11-18

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2003-08-21

2003-09-18

2003-09-22

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-05-21

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2003-02-18

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2002-11-20

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-08-20

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-05-22

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-02-12

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-11-13

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2001-08-14

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2001-05-08

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2001-02-14

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2000-11-14

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2000-08-08

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2000-05-10

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2000-02-10

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1999-11-09

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-08-10

1999-09-14

1999-09-16

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-05-13

1999-06-14

1999-06-16

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1999-02-09

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-11-13

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-08-12

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1998-05-14

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-02-13

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-11-17

1997-12-15

1997-12-17

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-08-15

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-05-13

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-02-11

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-11-12

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-08-13

1996-09-16

1996-09-18

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-05-14

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-02-13

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1995-11-07

1995-12-19

1995-12-21

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1995-08-08

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1995-05-09

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

SYBT

Investor Resources

Learn more about S.Y. Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SYBT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southeast Banks

SY Bancorp- (SYBT)- provides commercial banking, personal banking, investment management, and trust services in the United States. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 25 full service banking offices in Louisville and Indianapolis. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X