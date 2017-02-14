Best Dividend Stocks
Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

Stock

CXP

Price as of:

$20.46 +0.13 +0.64%

Industry

Reit Office

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP)

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP)

CXP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.13%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

840.00%

EPS $0.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CXP DARS™ Rating

CXP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

141,918

Open Price

$20.34

Day's Range

$20.32 - $20.54

Previous Close

$20.33

52 week low / high

$18.08 - $23.21

Percent off 52 week high

-11.85%

CXP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CXP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CXP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CXP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CXP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.21

2019-08-30

$0.2

2019-05-31

$0.2

2019-02-28

$0.2

2018-11-30

$0.2

2018-08-31

$0.2

2018-05-31

$0.2

2018-02-28

$0.2

2017-11-30

$0.2

2017-08-30

$0.2

2017-05-30

$0.2

2017-02-27

$0.2

2016-11-29

$0.3

2016-08-30

$0.3

2016-05-27

$0.3

2016-02-26

$0.3

2015-11-27

$0.3

2015-08-28

$0.3

2015-05-28

$0.3

2015-02-26

$0.3

2014-11-28

$0.3

2014-08-28

$0.3

2014-05-29

$0.3

2014-02-27

$0.3

2013-11-29

$0.3

2008-04-14

$0.27792

2007-04-20

$0.24322

2006-04-19

$0.16077

2005-04-20

$0.1348

2004-05-05

$0.062475

2003-12-05

$0.05

2003-09-19

$0.05

2003-06-20

$0.05

2003-05-06

$0.0796

2003-03-21

$0.05

2002-12-06

$0.05

2002-09-20

$0.05

2002-06-21

$0.05

2002-05-06

$0.1098

2002-03-22

$0.05

2001-12-14

$0.05

2001-09-21

$0.05

2001-06-22

$0.05

2001-04-17

$0.393

2001-03-30

$0.05

2000-12-29

$0.05

2000-09-29

$0.05

2000-06-23

$0.05

2000-03-31

$0.05

2000-01-04

$0.05

1999-10-04

$0.05

1999-06-29

$0.05

1999-03-31

$0.05

1998-12-31

$0.05

1998-10-02

$0.05

1998-06-30

$0.05

1998-03-31

$0.05

1997-12-31

$0.05

1997-09-30

$0.05

1997-06-27

$0.05

1997-04-02

$0.05

1996-12-31

$0.05

1996-10-02

$0.05

1996-07-02

$0.05

1996-04-02

$0.05

CXP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CXP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CXP

Metric

CXP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CXP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.21%

5.00%

0years

CXP

News
CXP

Research
CXP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CXP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

CXP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-12-03

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2020-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-08-13

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-14

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-02-11

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-02-08

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-11-13

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2018-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-07

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-05-02

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-02-09

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-11-10

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2017-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-08-08

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-05-03

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-11

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-04

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2016-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-08-06

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-06

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-12

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-11-03

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-08-06

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-05-09

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-20

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-09-17

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-17

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2779

Unknown

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2432

Unknown

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1608

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1348

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0625

Unknown

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2003-11-04

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2004-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-07-30

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-05-14

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0796

Unknown

2003-05-06

2003-05-08

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2003-01-27

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-11-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2003-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-16

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-09

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1098

Unknown

2002-05-06

2002-05-08

2002-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2002-01-24

2002-03-22

2002-03-26

2002-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-20

2001-12-14

2001-12-18

2002-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-07-17

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-05-21

2001-06-22

2001-06-26

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3930

Unknown

2001-04-17

2001-04-19

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2001-01-19

2001-03-30

2001-04-03

2001-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-12-06

2000-12-29

2001-01-03

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-07-20

2000-09-29

2000-10-03

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-05-17

2000-06-23

2000-06-27

2000-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-01-20

2000-03-31

2000-04-04

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-12-08

2000-01-04

2000-01-06

2000-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-09-02

1999-10-04

1999-10-06

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-06-11

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-01-22

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-12-21

1998-12-31

1999-01-05

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-09-04

1998-10-02

1998-10-06

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-06-03

1998-06-30

1998-07-02

1998-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-02-18

1998-03-31

1998-04-02

1998-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-12-05

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-08-21

1997-09-30

1997-10-02

1997-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-06-03

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-03-04

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-11-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-03

1997-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-08-16

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-06-04

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-03-12

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-19

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CXP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Office

No company description available.

X