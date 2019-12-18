This table allows you to know how fast JHS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-11 $0.2197 2019-09-12 $0.155 2019-06-12 $0.1504 2019-03-08 $0.1522 2018-12-12 $0.2085 2018-09-13 $0.1711 2018-06-08 $0.1765 2018-03-09 $0.1737 2017-12-08 $0.2181 2017-09-08 $0.1934 2017-06-08 $0.2002 2017-03-09 $0.1979 2016-12-08 $0.2184 2016-09-08 $0.2108 2016-06-09 $0.2209 2016-03-09 $0.2 2015-12-09 $0.2193 2015-09-09 $0.2179 2015-06-09 $0.2178 2015-03-10 $0.22 2014-12-09 $0.2411 2014-09-10 $0.222 2014-06-10 $0.2305 2014-03-11 $0.2185 2013-12-10 $0.2816 2013-09-11 $0.2294 2013-06-11 $0.2591 2013-03-07 $0.2298 2012-12-11 $0.3086 2012-09-12 $0.2538 2012-06-07 $0.2728 2012-03-08 $0.2639 2011-12-08 $0.3049 2011-09-08 $0.2896 2011-06-09 $0.2749 2011-03-09 $0.2874 2010-12-09 $0.2818 2010-09-09 $0.2916 2010-06-09 $0.3027 2010-03-09 $0.2755 2009-12-09 $0.2914 2009-09-09 $0.3202 2009-06-09 $0.2791 2009-03-10 $0.2601 2008-12-11 $0.2672 2008-09-12 $0.2985 2008-06-09 $0.2875 2008-03-19 $0.2551 2007-12-12 $0.2325 2007-09-19 $0.235 2007-06-13 $0.23 2007-03-26 $0.2225 2006-12-13 $0.22125 2006-09-20 $0.2325 2006-06-14 $0.2275 2006-03-15 $0.245 2005-12-14 $0.2425 2005-09-21 $0.245 2005-06-15 $0.26 2005-03-16 $0.28 2004-12-22 $0.275 2004-09-22 $0.29 2004-06-23 $0.31 2004-03-17 $0.31 2003-12-17 $0.1824 2003-12-17 $0.0811 2003-12-17 $0.27 2003-09-03 $0.23 2003-05-28 $0.2275 2003-03-05 $0.2275 2002-11-26 $0.2175 2002-09-04 $0.225 2002-05-30 $0.24 2002-03-06 $0.2325 2001-11-28 $0.25 2001-09-20 $0.26 2001-05-30 $0.255 2001-03-08 $0.2575 2000-12-20 $0.265 2000-09-20 $0.27 2000-06-15 $0.265 2000-03-16 $0.27 1999-12-16 $0.2775 1999-09-16 $0.2775 1999-06-17 $0.275 1999-03-18 $0.2725 1998-12-17 $0.27 1998-09-17 $0.2825 1998-06-18 $0.2875 1998-03-19 $0.295 1997-12-19 $0.3 1997-09-19 $0.3 1997-06-18 $0.3 1997-03-19 $0.3025 1996-12-19 $0.3025 1996-09-19 $0.305 1996-06-19 $0.305 1996-03-20 $0.305 1995-12-20 $0.31 1995-09-20 $0.315 1995-06-21 $0.315 1994-12-19 $0.0025 () 1994-03-21 $0.0782 1993-12-17 $0.1302