John Hancock Income Securities Trust Shs. Ben. Int.

Stock

JHS

Price as of:

$14.32 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Shs. Ben. Int. (JHS)

JHS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.14%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get JHS DARS™ Rating

JHS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,515

Open Price

$14.31

Day's Range

$14.3 - $14.38

Previous Close

$14.32

52 week low / high

$12.41 - $15.04

Percent off 52 week high

-4.79%

JHS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JHS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JHS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

JHS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JHS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.2197

2019-09-12

$0.155

2019-06-12

$0.1504

2019-03-08

$0.1522

2018-12-12

$0.2085

2018-09-13

$0.1711

2018-06-08

$0.1765

2018-03-09

$0.1737

2017-12-08

$0.2181

2017-09-08

$0.1934

2017-06-08

$0.2002

2017-03-09

$0.1979

2016-12-08

$0.2184

2016-09-08

$0.2108

2016-06-09

$0.2209

2016-03-09

$0.2

2015-12-09

$0.2193

2015-09-09

$0.2179

2015-06-09

$0.2178

2015-03-10

$0.22

2014-12-09

$0.2411

2014-09-10

$0.222

2014-06-10

$0.2305

2014-03-11

$0.2185

2013-12-10

$0.2816

2013-09-11

$0.2294

2013-06-11

$0.2591

2013-03-07

$0.2298

2012-12-11

$0.3086

2012-09-12

$0.2538

2012-06-07

$0.2728

2012-03-08

$0.2639

2011-12-08

$0.3049

2011-09-08

$0.2896

2011-06-09

$0.2749

2011-03-09

$0.2874

2010-12-09

$0.2818

2010-09-09

$0.2916

2010-06-09

$0.3027

2010-03-09

$0.2755

2009-12-09

$0.2914

2009-09-09

$0.3202

2009-06-09

$0.2791

2009-03-10

$0.2601

2008-12-11

$0.2672

2008-09-12

$0.2985

2008-06-09

$0.2875

2008-03-19

$0.2551

2007-12-12

$0.2325

2007-09-19

$0.235

2007-06-13

$0.23

2007-03-26

$0.2225

2006-12-13

$0.22125

2006-09-20

$0.2325

2006-06-14

$0.2275

2006-03-15

$0.245

2005-12-14

$0.2425

2005-09-21

$0.245

2005-06-15

$0.26

2005-03-16

$0.28

2004-12-22

$0.275

2004-09-22

$0.29

2004-06-23

$0.31

2004-03-17

$0.31

2003-12-17

$0.1824

2003-12-17

$0.0811

2003-12-17

$0.27

2003-09-03

$0.23

2003-05-28

$0.2275

2003-03-05

$0.2275

2002-11-26

$0.2175

2002-09-04

$0.225

2002-05-30

$0.24

2002-03-06

$0.2325

2001-11-28

$0.25

2001-09-20

$0.26

2001-05-30

$0.255

2001-03-08

$0.2575

2000-12-20

$0.265

2000-09-20

$0.27

2000-06-15

$0.265

2000-03-16

$0.27

1999-12-16

$0.2775

1999-09-16

$0.2775

1999-06-17

$0.275

1999-03-18

$0.2725

1998-12-17

$0.27

1998-09-17

$0.2825

1998-06-18

$0.2875

1998-03-19

$0.295

1997-12-19

$0.3

1997-09-19

$0.3

1997-06-18

$0.3

1997-03-19

$0.3025

1996-12-19

$0.3025

1996-09-19

$0.305

1996-06-19

$0.305

1996-03-20

$0.305

1995-12-20

$0.31

1995-09-20

$0.315

1995-06-21

$0.315

1994-12-19

$0.0025 ()

1994-03-21

$0.0782

1993-12-17

$0.1302

JHS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JHS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JHS

Metric

JHS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JHS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.11%

20.42%

0years

JHS

JHS

JHS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JHS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

JHS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2197

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1504

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1522

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2085

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1711

2018-08-22

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1765

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1737

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2181

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1934

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2002

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1979

2017-02-23

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2184

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2108

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2209

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2193

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2179

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2178

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2411

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2220

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2305

2014-06-02

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2185

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2816

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2294

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2591

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2298

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3086

2012-12-03

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2538

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2728

2012-06-01

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2639

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3049

2011-12-01

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2896

2011-09-01

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2749

2011-06-01

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2874

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2818

2010-12-01

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2916

2010-09-01

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3027

2010-06-01

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2755

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2914

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3202

2009-09-01

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2791

2009-06-01

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2601

2009-03-02

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2672

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2008-09-02

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2008-06-02

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2008-03-11

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2007-12-04

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2007-09-11

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-06-05

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2007-03-20

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2213

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2006-09-12

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2006-06-06

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-03-07

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2005-12-06

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2005-09-13

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-06-07

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-03-08

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-12-14

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2004-09-14

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-06-15

2004-06-23

2004-06-25

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-03-09

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-12-09

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0811

2003-12-09

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2003-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1824

2003-12-09

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2003-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-08-26

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2003-02-25

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2002-11-19

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2002-08-27

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-05-21

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2002-02-26

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-11-20

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2001-09-12

2001-09-20

2001-09-24

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-05-22

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2001-02-27

2001-03-08

2001-03-12

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2000-12-12

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-09-12

2000-09-20

2000-09-22

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2000-06-06

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-03-07

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

1999-12-07

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

1999-09-14

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-06-08

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

1999-03-09

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-12-08

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

1998-09-15

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

1998-05-29

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

1998-03-10

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-12-02

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-09-09

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-06-03

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

1997-03-11

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

1996-12-03

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1996-08-27

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1996-05-21

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1996-03-05

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1995-08-28

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1995-05-01

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0025 ()

1994-12-13

1994-12-19

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0782

1994-03-15

1994-03-21

1994-03-25

1994-03-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1302

1993-12-07

1993-12-17

1993-12-23

1993-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

JHS

Investor Resources

Learn more about John Hancock Income Securities Trust Shs. Ben. Int. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JHS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

