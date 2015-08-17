Best Dividend Stocks
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

Stock

GLPI

Price as of:

$42.77 +0.67 +1.59%

Industry

Reit Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Diversified /

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

GLPI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.65%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

154.81%

EPS $1.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GLPI DARS™ Rating

GLPI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

505,036

Open Price

$42.81

Day's Range

$42.54 - $43.22

Previous Close

$42.1

52 week low / high

$31.19 - $43.22

Percent off 52 week high

-1.04%

GLPI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GLPI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GLPI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GLPI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GLPI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.7

2019-09-05

$0.68

2019-06-13

$0.68

2019-03-07

$0.68

2018-12-13

$0.68

2018-09-06

$0.63

2018-06-14

$0.63

2018-03-08

$0.63

2017-11-30

$0.63

2017-09-07

$0.63

2017-06-14

$0.62

2017-03-09

$0.62

2016-12-01

$0.6

2016-09-08

$0.6

2016-05-31

$0.56

2016-02-18

$0.56

2015-11-27

$0.545

2015-09-10

$0.545

2015-06-09

$0.545

2015-03-06

$0.545

2014-11-28

$0.52

2014-09-11

$0.52

2014-06-10

$0.52

2014-03-05

$0.52

GLPI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GLPI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GLPI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GLPI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GLPI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.47%

8.95%

4years

GLPI

News
GLPI

Research
GLPI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GLPI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GLPI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7000

2019-11-27

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2019-08-20

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2019-05-28

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2019-02-19

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2018-10-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-07-31

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-04-24

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-02-01

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-10-19

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-07-25

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-04-25

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-02-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-11-04

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-08-03

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-04-25

2016-05-31

2016-06-02

2016-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2016-01-29

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-03-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-10-28

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-07-30

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-05-04

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2015-02-03

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-11-19

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-09-03

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-05-30

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-02-19

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GLPI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns casino and leisure properties. The company is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

