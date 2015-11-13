Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust
Compare AKR to Popular Dividend Stocks
AKR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
AKR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
3.67%
|
11.88%
|
21.51%
|
50.67%
|
135.42%
|
0
Trade AKR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AKR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AKR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)- is headquartered in White Plains, NY, and is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail and mixed-use properties including neighborhood and community shopping centers located in dense urban and suburban markets in major metropolitan areas. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$2.36
-$0.05
-2.075%
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$25.45
$0.65
2.621%
$12.46
$0.37
3.060%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$0.11
-$0.01
-8.333%
$24.96
$0.39
1.587%
$10.80
-$0.02
-0.185%
$85.27
$2.44
2.946%
