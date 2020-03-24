Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Comcast logo on a smartphone

News

Comcast and Air Products & Chemicals Increase Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Mar 24, 2020

Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Track how your portfolio’s dividend income changes when stocks like Comcast Corp. increase or decrease their dividend by using our Dividend Assistant tool.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.

To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout on March 17 here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, March 23.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
CMCSA Comcast Corp. Equity 155.58 0.92 0.21 0.23 9.52 3/31/2020 2.56
DHR Danaher Corp. Equity 84.52 0.72 0.17 0.18 5.88 3/26/2020 0.58
TOT Total SA ADR Equity 77.71 2.51 0.60 0.63 4.67 3/26/2020 11.54
APD Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Equity 39.00 5.36 1.16 1.34 15.52 3/31/2020 2.83
TRP TC Energy Corp. Equity 31.63 2.42 0.57 0.61 6.32 3/30/2020 6.59
HUM Humana Inc. Equity 28.33 2.50 0.55 0.63 13.64 3/30/2020 1.08
CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Equity 20.52 4.37 1.08 1.09 0.74 3/26/2020 8.62
WLTW Willis Towers Watson PLC Equity 18.99 2.72 0.65 0.68 4.62 3/30/2020 1.78
AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc. Equity 17.03 6.36 1.52 1.59 4.61 3/30/2020 4.83
O Realty Income Corp. Equity 14.91 2.80 0.23 0.23 0.22 3/31/2020 5.90
ESS Essex Property Trust Inc. Equity 12.06 8.31 1.95 2.08 6.54 3/30/2020 4.23
WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Equity 11.29 0.40 0.09 0.10 11.11 3/25/2020 1.66
PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Equity 10.16 1.10 0.44 0.55 25.00 3/30/2020 3.56
SUI Sun Communities Inc. Equity 9.51 3.16 0.75 0.79 5.33 3/30/2020 2.82
FITB Fifth Third Bancorp Equity 8.65 1.08 0.240 0.270 12.50 3/30/2020 8.37
ELS Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. REIT 8.30 1.37 0.31 0.34 11.84 3/26/2020 2.81
KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Equity 7.81 0.50 0.06 0.13 108.33 3/30/2020 1.96
CPT Camden Property Trust Equity 6.55 3.32 0.80 0.83 3.75 3/30/2020 4.67
MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Equity 6.24 2.00 0.40 0.50 25.00 3/30/2020 1.48
DOX Amdocs Ltd. Equity 6.21 1.31 0.29 0.33 14.91 3/30/2020 2.81
COLD AmeriCold Realty Trust REIT 5.67 0.84 0.20 0.21 5.00 3/30/2020 2.79
MGP MGM Growth Properties LLC REIT 5.48 1.90 0.47 0.48 1.06 3/30/2020 12.73
PSO Pearson PLC ADR Equity 4.04 0.35 0.07 0.17 134.25 3/26/2020 4.29
REXR Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. REIT 3.99 0.86 0.19 0.22 16.22 3/30/2020 2.53
STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. Equity 3.82 1.00 0.24 0.25 4.17 3/30/2020 5.24
FR First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. REIT 3.44 1.00 0.23 0.25 8.70 3/30/2020 3.33
AUY Yamana Gold Inc. Equity 2.68 0.05 0.01 0.01 25.00 3/30/2020 1.95
FLS Flowserve Corp. Equity 2.52 0.80 0.19 0.20 5.26 3/26/2020 3.92
VMI Valmont Industries, Inc. Equity 1.97 1.80 0.38 0.45 20.00 3/26/2020 1.96
NHI National Health Investors Inc. REIT 1.64 4.41 1.05 1.10 5.00 3/30/2020 11.66
TTEC TTEC Holdings Inc. Equity 1.40 0.68 0.32 0.34 6.25 3/31/2020 2.27
RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Equity 1.35 3.80 0.90 0.95 5.56 3/30/2020 17.68
EPR EPR Properties REIT 1.34 4.59 0.38 0.38 2.00 3/30/2020 25.23
CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc. REIT 1.30 1.00 0.23 0.25 8.70 3/30/2020 7.96

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out all of the dividend increases, decreases, initiations, suspensions, updates and regular dividend announcements for a given day.

