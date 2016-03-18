Relative Strength Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.