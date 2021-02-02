Equity REITs are divided into eight sub-industries, which are outlined below. REITs are advantageous because they provide broad diversification benefits as well as tax savings. REITs that distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends are not taxed at the corporate level. However, since the vast majority of income is paid back to investors, equity REITs are disadvantaged when it comes to growth since fewer profits are reinvested into the company.

1. Diversified REITs

For a REIT to be considered diversified, it must have operations across two or more property types, such as commercial and residential. W.P. Carey (WPC) and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) are two such examples. The obvious advantage of this category is diversifying one’s holding across various real estate asset classes. The downside is adequate selection of quality-diversified REITs given the industry-wide shift to specialization.

2. Industrial REITs

Industrial REITs are comprised of companies involved in the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and management of industrial properties, including industrial warehouses and distribution centers. Some of the largest industrial REITs include DCT Industrial (DCT) and Duke Realty (DRE). The major pros to industrial REITs are long-term lease terms, growing demand of e-commerce and prevalence of net lease where the tenant bears the operating expenses. The major cons include long lead times to bring industrial property to the market as well as the reliance on the broader economic climate.

3. Hotel & Resort REITs

Companies that specialize in the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and management of hotel and resort properties fall into this category. Some of the leading hotel REITs with high dividend yields include Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and Xenia Hotel & Resorts (XHR). When the economy is performing well, REITs in this category can greatly outperform the market. On the flipside, the hospitality industry is heavily exposed to disruptive business models such as Airbnb and other online lodging services.

4. Office REITs

Real estate firms with a focus on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and management of office locations are included in this category. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is one such company specializing in office space. Office REITs with anchor tenants usually benefit from longer leases compared with tenants of industrial properties. On the downside, office space is highly vulnerable to economic growth and industry consolidation. The time it takes to complete an office development can stretch over many years.

5. Health Care REITs

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are all examples of healthcare REITs. National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE) fall in this category. America’s aging population and the need for new long-term care facilities suggest there is strong demand for healthcare property. The major downside is that the healthcare industry is very prone to shifts in public policy, which is a significant source of uncertainty.

6. Retail REITs

Companies that acquire, develop, lease and manage retail locations such as shopping centers and outlet malls fall under this category. Kimco Realty (KIM) is one of North America’s largest operators of open-air shopping centers. Retail REITs benefit from favorable lease agreements compared with other forms of REITs, including triple net leases and annual rent escalations. The obvious downside to retail REITs is the significant decline in foot traffic as a result of weaker consumer spending and the growth of online shopping.

7. Residential REITs

The companies in this category are involved in the provision of multi-family homes, apartments, manufactured dwellings and student housing. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is a prime example. Residential REITs are highly attractive in jurisdictions benefiting from economic growth and population growth, which describes the current climate in the United States. However, this category is highly exposed to shifts in monetary policy and interest rates, which has been known to weaken demand for residential property.

8. Specialized REITs

Companies involved in real estate ventures that do not fit in the categories mentioned above or in the Real Estate Management & Development category are considered specialized REITs. This category also includes companies that do not generate a majority of their income from real estate rental or leasing operations. Some of the available specialty REITs include EPR Properties (EPR) and VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The major benefit of specialized REITs is the ability to diversify one’s exposure to various aspects of the real estate market. However, this category requires considerably more research on the part of investors to understand what the underlying holdings represent. Asset selection in specialized REITs is also more limited when compared with other categories.

