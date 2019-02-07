AvalonBay Communities
Compare AVB to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
AVB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
AVB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AVB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
3.40%
|
12.59%
|
31.03%
|
70.31%
|
195.15%
|
8
Trade AVB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AVB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AVB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Apartment REITs Show No Signs of Slowing
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors, the trends propelling apartment REITs make the sector a prime play...
Comcast Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
Danaher Corporation Leads 209 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Rising Rents Are Great for Apartment REITs
Aaron Levitt
|
The sector has been a top performer since the recession.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is an apartment-based real estate investment trust (REIT). AVB owns or holds an ownership interest in multifamily communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. The company, formerly known as Bay Apartment Communities, Inc., was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. AVB is largely affected by general economic conditions and the housing market in the U.S. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the majority of its earnings, and as a result has a high dividend yield and payout ratio. AVB has been paying dividends since 1998, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2013. AVB pays dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$25.68
$0.00
0.000%
$1.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.13
$0.47
4.409%
$10.35
$0.19
1.870%
$3,300.00
$279.00
9.235%
$6.55
$0.21
3.312%
$5.79
$0.14
2.478%
$24.96
$0.39
1.587%
$12.30
$0.04
0.326%
$10.82
$0.30
2.852%
