Valmont Industries

Stock

VMI

Price as of:

$91.64 -0.26 -0.28%

Industry

Metal Fabrication

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Metal Fabrication /

Valmont Industries (VMI)

VMI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.95%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

23.79%

EPS $7.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VMI DARS™ Rating

VMI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$91.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

132,200

Open Price

$92.0

Day's Range

$87.84 - $93.47

Previous Close

$91.9

52 week low / high

$82.6 - $154.86

Percent off 52 week high

-40.82%

VMI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4500

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4500

2020-02-25

2020-03-26

2020-03-27

2020-04-15

Regular

VMI

Compare VMI to Popular Screens

Trade VMI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

VMI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VMI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-26

$0.45

2019-12-26

$0.375

2019-09-26

$0.375

2019-06-27

$0.375

2019-03-28

$0.375

2018-12-27

$0.375

2018-09-27

$0.375

2018-06-28

$0.375

2018-03-28

$0.375

2017-12-28

$0.375

2017-09-28

$0.375

2017-06-28

$0.375

2017-03-29

$0.375

2016-12-28

$0.375

2016-09-28

$0.375

2016-06-22

$0.375

2016-03-23

$0.375

2015-12-23

$0.375

2015-09-23

$0.375

2015-06-24

$0.375

2015-03-25

$0.375

2014-12-23

$0.375

2014-09-24

$0.375

2014-06-25

$0.375

2014-03-26

$0.25

2013-12-24

$0.25

2013-09-25

$0.25

2013-06-26

$0.25

2013-03-27

$0.225

2012-12-26

$0.225

2012-09-26

$0.225

2012-06-27

$0.225

2012-03-28

$0.18

2011-12-28

$0.18

2011-09-21

$0.18

2011-06-22

$0.18

2011-03-23

$0.165

2010-12-29

$0.165

2010-09-22

$0.165

2010-06-23

$0.165

2010-03-24

$0.15

2009-12-22

$0.15

2009-09-23

$0.15

2009-06-24

$0.15

2009-03-25

$0.13

2008-12-23

$0.13

2008-09-24

$0.13

2008-06-25

$0.13

2008-03-26

$0.105

2007-12-26

$0.105

2007-09-26

$0.105

2007-06-27

$0.105

2007-03-28

$0.095

2006-12-27

$0.095

2006-09-27

$0.095

2006-06-28

$0.095

2006-03-29

$0.085

2005-12-28

$0.085

2005-09-28

$0.085

2005-06-22

$0.085

2005-03-22

$0.08

2004-12-29

$0.08

2004-09-22

$0.08

2004-06-23

$0.08

2004-03-24

$0.08

2003-12-23

$0.08

2003-09-24

$0.08

2003-06-25

$0.08

2003-03-26

$0.075

2002-12-24

$0.075

2002-09-25

$0.075

2002-06-26

$0.075

2002-03-26

$0.065

2001-12-26

$0.065

2001-09-26

$0.065

2001-06-27

$0.065

2001-03-28

$0.065

2000-12-27

$0.065

2000-09-27

$0.065

2000-06-28

$0.065

2000-03-29

$0.065

1999-12-29

$0.065

1999-09-22

$0.065

1999-06-23

$0.065

1999-03-24

$0.065

1998-12-22

$0.065

1998-09-23

$0.065

1998-06-24

$0.065

1998-04-02

$0.05625

1997-12-23

$0.05625

1997-09-24

$0.05625

1997-06-25

$0.05625

1997-03-25

$0.05

1996-12-24

$0.05

1996-09-25

$0.05

1996-06-26

$0.05

1996-03-27

$0.0375

1995-12-27

$0.0375

1995-09-27

$0.0375

1995-06-28

$0.0375

VMI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VMI

Metric

VMI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

VMI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.27%

20.00%

0years

VMI

News
VMI

Research
VMI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VMI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

VMI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2020-02-25

2020-03-26

2020-03-27

2020-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-12-02

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-09-03

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-06-03

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-03-04

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-12-03

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-09-04

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-06-04

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-03-05

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-12-04

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-09-05

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-06-05

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-03-06

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-12-06

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-09-06

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-06-06

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-03-07

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-12-07

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-09-08

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-06-08

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-03-09

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-12-08

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-09-08

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-05-13

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-03-10

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-12-09

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-09

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-04-30

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-03-11

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-12-04

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-09-10

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-04-24

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-03-12

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-12-06

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-09-06

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-04-26

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2011-03-14

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-12-06

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-09-07

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-04-27

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-03-12

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-09-09

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-04-27

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-02-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-12-08

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-09-08

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-04-28

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-03-12

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-12-11

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-09-11

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-04-23

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2007-02-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-12-12

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-09-11

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-04-24

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-02-28

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-12-12

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-09-13

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-04-26

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-03-03

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-12-13

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-09-07

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-04-26

2004-06-23

2004-06-25

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-02-25

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-12-08

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-09-08

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-04-28

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-02-24

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-12-09

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-09-09

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-04-29

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2002-02-25

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-12-10

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-09-10

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-04-26

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-02-26

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-12-11

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-09-11

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-04-26

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-02-23

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-12-13

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-09-09

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-04-26

1999-06-23

1999-06-25

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-02-24

1999-03-24

1999-03-26

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-12-14

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-09-08

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1998-04-27

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

1998-02-25

1998-04-02

1998-03-27

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

1997-12-08

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

1997-09-12

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

1997-04-28

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-02-26

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-12-09

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-09-05

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-04-22

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-02-28

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-12-19

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-09-07

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-06-02

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

VMI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Valmont Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VMI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Metal Fabrication

Valmont Industries- (VMI)-produces fabricated metal products; metal and concrete pole, and tower structures; and mechanized irrigation systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

