Air Products & Chemicals

Stock

APD

Price as of:

$233.14 -2.47 -1.05%

Industry

Chemicals Major Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Chemicals Major Diversified /

Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

APD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.97%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

56.52%

EPS $8.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

36 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get APD DARS™ Rating

APD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$233.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

129,335

Open Price

$235.09

Day's Range

$232.84 - $235.52

Previous Close

$235.61

52 week low / high

$149.64 - $241.9

Percent off 52 week high

-3.62%

APD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.1600

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.1600

2019-11-26

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-02-10

Regular

Trade APD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
APD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast APD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$1.16

2019-09-30

$1.16

2019-06-28

$1.16

2019-03-29

$1.16

2018-12-31

$1.1

2018-09-28

$1.1

2018-06-29

$1.1

2018-03-29

$1.1

2017-12-29

$0.95

2017-10-06

$0.95

2017-06-29

$0.95

2017-03-30

$0.95

2016-12-29

$0.86

2016-10-06

$0.86

2016-06-29

$0.86

2016-03-30

$0.86

2015-12-30

$0.81

2015-09-29

$0.81

2015-06-29

$0.81

2015-03-30

$0.81

2014-12-30

$0.77

2014-09-29

$0.77

2014-06-27

$0.77

2014-03-28

$0.77

2013-12-30

$0.71

2013-09-27

$0.71

2013-06-27

$0.71

2013-03-27

$0.71

2012-12-28

$0.64

2012-09-27

$0.64

2012-06-28

$0.64

2012-03-29

$0.64

2011-12-29

$0.58

2011-09-29

$0.58

2011-06-29

$0.58

2011-03-30

$0.58

2010-12-30

$0.49

2010-09-29

$0.49

2010-06-29

$0.49

2010-03-30

$0.49

2009-12-30

$0.45

2009-09-29

$0.45

2009-06-29

$0.45

2009-03-30

$0.45

2008-12-30

$0.44

2008-09-29

$0.44

2008-06-27

$0.44

2008-03-28

$0.44

2007-12-28

$0.38

2007-09-27

$0.38

2007-06-28

$0.38

2007-03-29

$0.38

2006-12-28

$0.34

2006-09-28

$0.34

2006-06-29

$0.34

2006-03-30

$0.34

2005-12-29

$0.32

2005-09-29

$0.32

2005-06-29

$0.32

2005-03-30

$0.32

2004-12-30

$0.29

2004-09-29

$0.29

2004-06-29

$0.29

2004-03-30

$0.23

2003-12-30

$0.23

2003-09-29

$0.23

2003-06-27

$0.23

2003-03-28

$0.21

2002-12-30

$0.21

2002-09-27

$0.21

2002-06-27

$0.21

2002-03-27

$0.2

2001-12-28

$0.2

2001-09-27

$0.2

2001-06-28

$0.2

2001-03-29

$0.19

2000-12-28

$0.19

2000-09-28

$0.19

2000-06-29

$0.19

2000-03-30

$0.18

1999-12-31

$0.18

1999-09-29

$0.18

1999-06-29

$0.18

1999-03-30

$0.17

1998-12-30

$0.17

1998-09-29

$0.17

1998-06-29

$0.17

1998-03-30

$0.15

1997-12-30

$0.15

1997-09-29

$0.15

1997-06-27

$0.15

1997-03-27

$0.1375

1996-12-30

$0.1375

1996-09-27

$0.1375

1996-06-27

$0.1375

1996-03-28

$0.13

1995-12-28

$0.13

1995-09-28

$0.13

1995-06-29

$0.13

APD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for APD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

APD Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

APD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.49%

5.45%

36years

APD

News
APD

Research
APD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

APD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

APD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.1600

2019-11-26

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2019-07-18

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2019-05-14

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2019-01-24

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2018-11-20

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2018-07-19

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2018-05-16

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1000

2018-01-25

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2017-11-14

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2017-07-20

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2017-05-18

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2017-01-27

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-11-16

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-07-21

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

2016-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-05-19

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2016-03-17

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2015-11-19

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2015-09-16

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2015-05-21

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2015-03-19

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2014-11-20

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2014-07-17

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2014-05-15

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2014-03-20

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-11-21

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-09-19

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-05-16

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2013-03-21

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-11-15

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-09-20

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-05-17

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2012-03-15

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2011-11-17

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2011-09-15

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2011-05-18

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2011-03-17

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2010-11-18

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2010-09-16

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2010-05-20

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2010-03-18

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-11-19

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-09-17

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-05-21

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-03-19

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-11-20

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-09-18

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-05-15

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-11-15

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-09-20

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-05-17

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-03-15

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-11-16

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-09-21

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-05-18

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-03-22

2006-03-30

2006-04-03

2006-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-11-17

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-09-15

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-05-19

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-03-18

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2004-11-18

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2004-09-16

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2004-05-20

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-03-18

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-11-20

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-09-18

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-05-15

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2003-03-20

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-11-21

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-09-19

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-05-16

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-03-21

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-11-15

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-09-20

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-05-17

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-04-02

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-11-16

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-09-21

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-05-18

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-03-16

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-11-18

1999-12-31

2000-01-04

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-09-16

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-05-20

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-03-18

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1998-11-19

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1998-09-18

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1998-05-06

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-03-19

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-11-21

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-05-14

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1997-03-21

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-11-21

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-09-19

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1996-05-15

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1996-03-21

1996-03-28

1996-04-01

1996-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1995-11-16

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1995-09-21

1995-09-28

1995-10-02

1995-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1995-05-17

1995-06-29

1995-07-03

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

APD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Air Products & Chemicals on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

APD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Chemicals Major Diversified

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) serves customers in industrial, energy, technology and healthcare markets worldwide with a unique portfolio of atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, and equipment and services. Founded in 1940, APD has built leading positions in key growth markets such as semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, home healthcare services, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives. APD has been paying dividends since 1980, and has increased them since 1983. The company is known as a dividend aristocrat as it has increased its dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. APD pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

