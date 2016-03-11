Best Dividend Stocks
Equity Lifestyle Properties

Stock

ELS

Price as of:

$68.64 -0.13 -0.19%

Industry

Reit Residential

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

ELS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.78%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

84.48%

EPS $1.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ELS DARS™ Rating

ELS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

273,347

Open Price

$68.75

Day's Range

$68.58 - $68.97

Previous Close

$68.77

52 week low / high

$46.46 - $74.55

Percent off 52 week high

-7.93%

ELS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3063

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3063

2019-10-29

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Regular

ELS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ELS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.30625

2019-09-26

$0.6125

2019-06-27

$0.6125

2019-03-28

$0.6125

2018-12-27

$0.55

2018-09-27

$0.55

2018-06-28

$0.55

2018-03-28

$0.55

2017-12-28

$0.4875

2017-09-28

$0.4875

2017-06-28

$0.4875

2017-03-29

$0.4875

2016-12-28

$0.425

2016-09-28

$0.425

2016-06-22

$0.425

2016-03-22

$0.425

2015-12-23

$0.375

2015-09-23

$0.375

2015-06-24

$0.375

2015-03-25

$0.375

2014-12-23

$0.325

2014-09-24

$0.325

2014-06-25

$0.325

2014-03-26

$0.325

2013-12-24

$0.25

2013-09-25

$0.25

2013-06-26

$0.25

2013-03-26

$0.25

2012-12-12

$0.21875

2012-09-26

$0.21875

2012-06-27

$0.21875

2012-03-28

$0.21875

2011-12-28

$0.1875

2011-09-28

$0.1875

2011-06-22

$0.1875

2011-03-23

$0.1875

2010-12-29

$0.15

2010-09-22

$0.15

2010-06-23

$0.15

2010-03-24

$0.15

2009-12-22

$0.15

2009-09-23

$0.15

2009-06-24

$0.125

2009-03-25

$0.125

2008-12-23

$0.1

2008-09-24

$0.1

2008-06-25

$0.1

2008-03-26

$0.1

2007-12-26

$0.075

2007-09-26

$0.075

2007-06-27

$0.075

2007-03-28

$0.075

2006-12-27

$0.0375

2006-09-27

$0.0375

2006-06-28

$0.0375

2006-03-29

$0.0375

2005-12-28

$0.0125

2005-09-28

$0.0125

2005-06-22

$0.0125

2005-03-22

$0.0125

2004-12-29

$0.00625

2004-09-22

$0.00625

2004-06-23

$0.00625

2004-03-24

$0.00625

2003-09-24

$0.2475

2003-06-25

$0.2475

2003-03-26

$0.2475

2002-12-24

$0.2375

2002-09-25

$0.2375

2002-06-26

$0.2375

2002-03-25

$0.2375

2001-12-26

$0.2225

2001-09-26

$0.2225

2001-06-27

$0.2225

2001-03-28

$0.2225

2000-12-27

$0.2075

2000-09-27

$0.2075

2000-06-28

$0.2075

2000-03-29

$0.2075

1999-12-29

$0.19375

1999-09-22

$0.19375

1999-06-23

$0.19375

1999-03-24

$0.19125

1998-12-14

$0.18125

1998-09-23

$0.18125

1998-06-24

$0.18125

1998-03-25

$0.18125

1997-12-12

$0.165

1997-09-24

$0.165

1997-06-25

$0.165

1997-03-25

$0.165

1996-12-24

$0.165

1996-09-25

$0.1525

1996-06-26

$0.1525

1996-03-27

$0.1525

1995-12-27

$0.1475

1995-09-27

$0.1475

1995-06-28

$0.1475

1993-03-22

$0.005

ELS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ELS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ELS

ELS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.35%

-44.32%

8years

ELS

News
ELS

Research
ELS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ELS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

ELS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3063

2019-10-29

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2019-07-30

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2019-04-30

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2019-02-12

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2018-10-30

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2018-07-31

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2018-05-01

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2018-02-27

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2017-07-25

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2017-05-02

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2017-02-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-11-08

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-08-09

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-05-10

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-03-08

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-11-03

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-08-04

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-05-12

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-03-10

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-11-05

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-08-05

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-05-13

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2014-03-11

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-05

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-08-06

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-08

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-13

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2012-11-06

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2012-08-07

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2012-05-08

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2188

2012-03-06

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-11-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-08-09

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-05-11

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-03-08

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-11-09

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-08-10

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-11

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-03-16

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-04-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-11-10

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-08-11

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-05-12

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-03-10

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-04-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-11-11

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2009-01-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-08-12

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-08

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-03-11

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-11-13

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-08-08

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-05-15

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-03-08

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-11-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-08-02

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-05-03

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-03-07

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-11-01

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-08-09

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-05-16

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2005-03-02

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2004-11-02

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2004-08-03

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2004-05-04

2004-06-23

2004-06-25

2004-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2004-03-02

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2003-08-06

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2003-05-14

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2003-03-05

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2002-11-05

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2002-08-07

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2002-05-08

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2002-03-05

2002-03-25

2002-03-27

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2001-11-07

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2001-08-08

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2001-05-08

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2001-03-14

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2000-11-15

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2000-08-08

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2000-05-09

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2000-03-15

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

1999-11-10

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

1999-08-05

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

1999-05-12

1999-06-23

1999-06-25

1999-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

1999-03-04

1999-03-24

1999-03-26

1999-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

1998-11-12

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

1998-08-05

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

1998-05-13

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

1998-03-12

1998-03-25

1998-03-27

1998-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-11-06

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1997-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-07-28

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-05-14

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-03-12

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1996-11-13

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

1996-08-21

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

1996-05-07

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

1996-02-21

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

1995-12-13

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

1995-08-16

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

1995-05-17

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

1993-03-10

1993-03-22

1993-03-26

1993-04-30

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

ELS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Equity Lifestyle Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ELS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

Equity LifeStyles Property- (ELS)- owns or has an interest in 313 quality properties in 28 states and British Columbia consisting of 112,841 sites. The Company is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As a REIT, capital gains are calculated differently, so please consult a tax advisor.

