Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Flowserve

Stock

FLS

Price as of:

$49.89 +0.83 +1.69%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

Flowserve (FLS)

FLS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.56%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

34.75%

EPS $2.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FLS DARS™ Rating

FLS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,252,400

Open Price

$49.63

Day's Range

$48.95 - $49.94

Previous Close

$49.06

52 week low / high

$35.88 - $54.16

Percent off 52 week high

-7.88%

FLS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1900

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1900

2019-12-13

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade FLS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FLS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.19

2019-09-19

$0.19

2019-06-20

$0.19

2019-03-28

$0.19

2019-01-03

$0.19

2018-09-20

$0.19

2018-06-21

$0.19

2018-03-28

$0.19

2018-01-04

$0.19

2017-09-21

$0.19

2017-06-21

$0.19

2017-03-22

$0.19

2016-12-29

$0.19

2016-09-28

$0.19

2016-06-22

$0.19

2016-03-22

$0.19

2015-12-21

$0.18

2015-09-23

$0.18

2015-06-24

$0.18

2015-03-25

$0.18

2014-12-23

$0.16

2014-09-24

$0.16

2014-06-25

$0.16

2014-03-26

$0.16

2013-12-24

$0.14

2013-09-25

$0.14

2013-06-28

$0.14

2013-03-26

$0.14

2012-12-27

$0.12

2012-09-26

$0.12

2012-06-27

$0.12

2012-03-28

$0.12

2011-12-28

$0.10666666666666667

2011-09-28

$0.10666666666666667

2011-06-28

$0.10666666666666667

2011-03-29

$0.10666666666666667

2010-12-29

$0.09666666666666666

2010-09-28

$0.09666666666666666

2010-06-28

$0.09666666666666666

2010-03-22

$0.09666666666666666

2009-12-21

$0.09

2009-09-21

$0.09

2009-06-22

$0.09

2009-03-23

$0.09

2008-12-22

$0.08333333333333333

2008-09-22

$0.08333333333333333

2008-06-23

$0.08333333333333333

2008-03-24

$0.08333333333333333

2007-12-21

$0.05

2007-09-24

$0.05

2007-06-25

$0.05

2007-03-26

$0.05

1999-11-03

$0.04666666666666667

1999-08-04

$0.04666666666666667

1999-05-05

$0.04666666666666667

1999-03-02

$0.04666666666666667

1998-11-04

$0.04666666666666667

1998-08-05

$0.04666666666666667

1998-04-29

$0.04666666666666667

1998-03-03

$0.04666666666666667

1997-11-05

$0.04666666666666667

1997-08-06

$0.04666666666666667

1997-05-07

$0.04666666666666667

1997-02-28

$0.04666666666666667

1996-11-06

$0.043333333333333335

1996-08-07

$0.043333333333333335

1996-05-08

$0.043333333333333335

1996-02-21

$0.043333333333333335

1995-11-01

$0.03833333333333333

1995-08-02

$0.03833333333333333

1995-05-01

$0.03833333333333333

FLS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FLS Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FLS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

1years

FLS

News
FLS

Research
FLS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FLS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-12-13

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-21

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-05-23

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-03-07

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-12-20

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-08-29

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-05-24

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-12-21

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-09-05

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-05-18

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-02-16

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-12-21

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-08-29

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-05-19

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-02-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-12-09

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2016-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-09-14

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-05-21

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-02-17

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-11-17

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-08-19

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-05-22

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-02-18

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-11-21

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-08-15

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-05-23

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-02-21

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-15

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-08-15

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-05-17

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-02-21

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-11-18

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-08-12

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-05-19

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-02-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2010-08-12

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2010-05-18

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2010-02-24

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-11-23

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2010-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-08-25

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-05-15

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-02-25

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2008-11-20

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2009-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2008-08-14

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2008-05-30

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2008-02-27

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-11-15

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-08-16

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-05-17

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-03-01

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1999-10-21

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1999-07-22

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1999-04-28

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1999-02-18

1999-03-02

1999-03-04

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-10-20

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-07-23

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-04-24

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-02-20

1998-03-03

1998-03-05

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-10-24

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-07-22

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-04-24

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-02-18

1997-02-28

1997-03-04

1997-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-10-24

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-07-26

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-04-25

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-02-09

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0383

1995-10-20

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0383

1995-07-21

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0383

1995-04-21

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

FLS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Flowserve on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FLS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X