Yamana Gold

Stock

AUY

Price as of:

$3.63 +0.03 +0.83%

Industry

Gold

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Gold /

Yamana Gold (AUY)

AUY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.11%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

31.28%

EPS $0.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AUY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,545,217

Open Price

$3.58

Day's Range

$3.56 - $3.65

Previous Close

$3.6

52 week low / high

$1.78 - $3.84

Percent off 52 week high

-5.47%

AUY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0100

2019-10-24

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-14

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

AUY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AUY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.01

2019-09-27

$0.01

2019-06-27

$0.005

2019-03-28

$0.005

2018-12-27

$0.005

2018-09-27

$0.005

2018-06-28

$0.005

2018-03-28

$0.005

2017-12-28

$0.005

2017-09-28

$0.005

2017-06-28

$0.005

2017-03-29

$0.005

2016-12-28

$0.005

2016-09-28

$0.005

2016-06-28

$0.005

2016-03-29

$0.005

2015-12-29

$0.015

2015-09-28

$0.015

2015-06-26

$0.015

2015-03-27

$0.015

2014-12-29

$0.015

2014-09-26

$0.0375

2014-06-26

$0.0375

2014-03-27

$0.0375

2013-12-27

$0.065

2013-09-26

$0.065

2013-06-26

$0.065

2013-03-26

$0.065

2012-12-27

$0.065

2012-09-26

$0.065

2012-06-27

$0.055

2012-03-28

$0.055

2011-12-28

$0.05

2011-09-28

$0.045

2011-06-28

$0.03

2011-03-29

$0.03

2010-12-29

$0.03

2010-09-28

$0.02

2010-06-28

$0.015

2010-03-29

$0.01

2009-12-29

$0.01

2009-09-28

$0.01

2009-06-26

$0.01

2009-03-27

$0.01

2008-12-29

$0.01

2008-11-25

$0.01

2008-10-29

$0.01

2008-09-26

$0.01

2008-08-27

$0.01

2008-07-29

$0.01

2008-06-26

$0.03

2008-03-27

$0.01

2007-12-27

$0.01

2007-09-26

$0.01

2007-06-27

$0.01

2007-03-28

$0.01

2006-12-27

$0.01

2006-09-27

$0.01

AUY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AUY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AUY

Metric

AUY Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AUY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

100.00%

0years

AUY

AUY

AUY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AUY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

AUY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0100

2019-10-24

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-07-25

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2019-05-01

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2019-02-14

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-10-25

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-07-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-05-02

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-02-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-10-26

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-07-27

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-05-03

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-02-16

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-10-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-07-28

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-05-04

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-02-18

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2015-10-29

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2015-07-30

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2015-04-28

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2015-02-11

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2014-10-29

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-07-30

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-04-29

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-02-18

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-10-29

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-07-31

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-04-30

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-02-20

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2012-10-29

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2012-08-08

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-05-01

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-02-22

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-11-02

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2011-08-03

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-05-03

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-02-24

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-11-03

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-08-04

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2010-05-05

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-03-04

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-11-05

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-09-01

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-06-18

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-03-04

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-12-18

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2008-11-06

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2008-10-07

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2008-08-07

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2008-08-07

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2008-07-16

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-05-07

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-03-06

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-09-21

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-06-26

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-03-22

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-08-09

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AUY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Yamana Gold on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AUY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Gold

Yamana Gold- (AUY)-engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal properties principally gold, as well as copper mining properties primarily in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Honduras, and the United States. The company was founded in 1980. It was formerly known as Yamana Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold, Inc. in 2003. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

X