Sign of Medtronic at Canada Headquarter

News

Medtronic and Alexandria Real Estate Increase Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Jun 23, 2020

Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when stocks like Medtronic Plc increase dividend.
 
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.
 
To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
 
Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout on June 16 here.
 
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, June 22.
 

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
MDT Medtronic PLC Equity 125.08 2.32 0.54 0.58 7.41% 6/25/2020 2.47%
ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. REIT 21.26 4.24 1.03 1.06 2.91% 6/29/2020 2.56%
CAH Cardinal Health Inc. Equity 15.72 1.94 0.48 0.49 1.00% 6/30/2020 3.66%
WPC WP Carey Inc. REIT 11.85 4.17 1.04 1.04 0.19% 6/29/2020 6.04%
MGP MGM Growth Properties LLC REIT 9.43 1.95 0.48 0.49 2.63% 6/29/2020 6.91%
AQN Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Equity 7.15 0.62 0.14 0.16 10.00% 6/29/2020 4.62%
AUY Yamana Gold Inc. Equity 4.98 0.06 0.01 0.02 25.00% 6/29/2020 1.24%
NFG National Fuel Gas Co. Equity 3.66 1.78 0.44 0.45 2.30% 6/29/2020 4.38%
ADC Agree Realty Corp. REIT 3.65 2.40 0.58 0.60 3.45% 6/25/2020 3.56%
SAFE Safehold Inc. REIT 3.32 0.65 0.16 0.16 3.97% 6/29/2020 0.98%
IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. REIT 1.79 4.24 1.00 1.06 6.00% 6/29/2020 4.28%
EFC Ellington Financial Inc. Equity 0.52 1.08 0.08 0.09 12.50% 6/29/2020 8.90%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
 
Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out the latest dividend increases, initiations, cuts and suspensions.

