Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Stock

AQN

Price as of:

$14.07 -0.04 -0.28%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

AQN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

91.64%

EPS $0.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AQN DARS™ Rating

AQN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

690,968

Open Price

$14.11

Day's Range

$14.01 - $14.23

Previous Close

$14.11

52 week low / high

$9.67 - $14.6

Percent off 52 week high

-3.63%

AQN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1410

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1410

2019-11-07

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade AQN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AQN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AQN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.141

2019-09-27

$0.141

2019-06-27

$0.141

2019-03-28

$0.1282

2018-12-28

$0.1282

2018-09-27

$0.1282

2018-06-28

$0.1282

2018-03-28

$0.1165

2017-12-28

$0.1165

2017-09-28

$0.1165

2017-06-28

$0.1165

2017-03-29

$0.1165

2016-12-28

$0.1059

2016-09-28

$0.1059

2016-06-28

$0.1059

2016-03-29

$0.09625

2015-12-29

$0.09625

2015-09-28

$0.09625

2015-06-26

$0.09625

2015-03-27

$0.0875

2014-12-29

$0.0875

2014-09-26

$0.0875

2014-06-26

$0.0795

2014-03-27

$0.0771

2013-12-27

$0.0794

2013-09-26

$0.0824

2013-06-26

$0.0812

2013-03-26

$0.0762

2012-12-27

$0.0779

2012-09-26

$0.0787

2012-06-27

$0.0683

2012-03-28

$0.0701

2011-12-28

$0.0683

2011-09-28

$0.0677

2011-06-28

$0.0662

2011-03-29

$0.0667

2010-12-29

$0.06

2010-09-28

$0.0582

2010-06-28

$0.0579

2010-03-29

$0.0587

2009-12-29

$0.0192

2009-11-26

$0.0188

2009-10-30

$0.0184

AQN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AQN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AQN Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AQN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.86%

12.55%

1years

AQN

AQN

AQN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AQN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

AQN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1410

2019-11-07

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2019-08-08

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2019-05-09

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2019-02-28

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2018-11-08

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2018-08-09

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2018-05-10

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1165

2018-03-01

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1165

2017-11-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1165

2017-08-10

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1165

2017-05-11

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1165

2017-01-16

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2016-11-10

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2016-08-11

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2016-05-12

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2016-03-10

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2015-11-05

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2015-08-13

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2015-05-07

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2015-03-05

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2014-11-13

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2014-08-14

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0795

2014-05-08

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

2014-03-06

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0794

2013-11-14

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0824

2013-08-14

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0812

2013-05-09

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0762

2013-03-14

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0779

2012-11-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0787

2012-08-09

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

2012-05-15

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0701

2012-03-08

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

2011-11-14

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0677

2011-08-11

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0662

2011-05-12

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2011-03-03

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-12-17

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0582

2010-08-13

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

2010-05-07

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

2010-03-22

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

2009-12-18

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

2009-11-19

2009-11-26

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2009-10-27

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-16

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AQN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

No company description available.

X