This table allows you to know how fast AQN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.141 2019-09-27 $0.141 2019-06-27 $0.141 2019-03-28 $0.1282 2018-12-28 $0.1282 2018-09-27 $0.1282 2018-06-28 $0.1282 2018-03-28 $0.1165 2017-12-28 $0.1165 2017-09-28 $0.1165 2017-06-28 $0.1165 2017-03-29 $0.1165 2016-12-28 $0.1059 2016-09-28 $0.1059 2016-06-28 $0.1059 2016-03-29 $0.09625 2015-12-29 $0.09625 2015-09-28 $0.09625 2015-06-26 $0.09625 2015-03-27 $0.0875 2014-12-29 $0.0875 2014-09-26 $0.0875 2014-06-26 $0.0795 2014-03-27 $0.0771 2013-12-27 $0.0794 2013-09-26 $0.0824 2013-06-26 $0.0812 2013-03-26 $0.0762 2012-12-27 $0.0779 2012-09-26 $0.0787 2012-06-27 $0.0683 2012-03-28 $0.0701 2011-12-28 $0.0683 2011-09-28 $0.0677 2011-06-28 $0.0662 2011-03-29 $0.0667 2010-12-29 $0.06 2010-09-28 $0.0582 2010-06-28 $0.0579 2010-03-29 $0.0587 2009-12-29 $0.0192 2009-11-26 $0.0188 2009-10-30 $0.0184