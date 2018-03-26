Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

National Fuel Gas Co.

Stock

NFG

Price as of:

$47.42 +0.08 +0.17%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

NFG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.74%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.43%

EPS $3.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

48 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NFG DARS™ Rating

NFG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

265,440

Open Price

$47.39

Day's Range

$47.05 - $47.44

Previous Close

$47.34

52 week low / high

$42.98 - $61.71

Percent off 52 week high

-23.16%

NFG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4350

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4350

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade NFG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NFG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NFG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.435

2019-09-27

$0.435

2019-06-27

$0.435

2019-03-28

$0.425

2018-12-28

$0.425

2018-09-27

$0.425

2018-06-28

$0.425

2018-03-28

$0.415

2017-12-28

$0.415

2017-09-28

$0.415

2017-06-28

$0.415

2017-03-29

$0.405

2016-12-28

$0.405

2016-09-28

$0.405

2016-06-28

$0.405

2016-03-29

$0.395

2015-12-29

$0.395

2015-09-28

$0.395

2015-06-26

$0.395

2015-03-27

$0.385

2014-12-29

$0.385

2014-09-26

$0.385

2014-06-26

$0.385

2014-03-27

$0.375

2013-12-27

$0.375

2013-09-26

$0.375

2013-06-26

$0.375

2013-03-26

$0.365

2012-12-13

$0.365

2012-09-26

$0.365

2012-06-27

$0.365

2012-03-28

$0.355

2011-12-28

$0.355

2011-09-28

$0.355

2011-06-28

$0.355

2011-03-29

$0.345

2010-12-29

$0.345

2010-09-28

$0.345

2010-06-28

$0.345

2010-03-29

$0.335

2009-12-29

$0.335

2009-09-28

$0.335

2009-06-26

$0.335

2009-03-27

$0.325

2008-12-29

$0.325

2008-09-26

$0.325

2008-06-26

$0.325

2008-03-27

$0.31

2007-12-27

$0.31

2007-09-26

$0.31

2007-06-27

$0.31

2007-03-28

$0.3

2006-12-27

$0.3

2006-09-27

$0.3

2006-06-28

$0.3

2006-03-29

$0.29

2005-12-28

$0.29

2005-09-28

$0.29

2005-06-28

$0.29

2005-03-29

$0.28

2004-12-29

$0.28

2004-09-28

$0.28

2004-06-28

$0.28

2004-03-29

$0.27

2003-12-29

$0.27

2003-09-26

$0.27

2003-06-26

$0.27

2003-03-27

$0.26

2002-12-27

$0.26

2002-09-26

$0.26

2002-06-26

$0.26

2002-03-26

$0.2525

2001-12-27

$0.2525

2001-09-26

$0.2525

2001-06-27

$0.2525

2001-03-28

$0.24

2000-12-27

$0.24

2000-09-27

$0.24

2000-06-28

$0.24

2000-03-29

$0.2325

1999-12-29

$0.2325

1999-09-28

$0.2325

1999-06-28

$0.2325

1999-03-29

$0.225

1998-12-29

$0.225

1998-09-28

$0.225

1998-06-26

$0.225

1998-03-27

$0.2175

1997-12-29

$0.2175

1997-09-26

$0.2175

1997-06-26

$0.2175

1997-03-26

$0.21

1996-12-27

$0.21

1996-09-26

$0.21

1996-06-26

$0.21

1996-03-27

$0.2025

1995-12-27

$0.2025

1995-09-27

$0.2025

1995-06-28

$0.2025

NFG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NFG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NFG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NFG Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NFG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.62%

2.96%

48years

NFG

News
NFG

Research
NFG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NFG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NFG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4350

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2019-09-12

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2019-06-13

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2019-03-06

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2018-12-05

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2018-09-13

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2018-06-14

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2018-03-08

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-12-07

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2017-03-09

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2016-12-08

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2016-09-16

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2016-06-09

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2016-03-10

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2015-12-08

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2015-09-18

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2015-06-11

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2014-12-09

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2014-09-11

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2014-06-12

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-12-10

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-09-12

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-06-13

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2013-03-07

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-06-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-03-08

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2011-12-08

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2011-09-13

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2011-06-09

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2010-12-09

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2010-09-14

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2010-06-10

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2010-03-11

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-09-17

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-06-11

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2009-03-12

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2008-12-04

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2008-06-11

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-02-21

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-12-06

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-09-20

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-06-07

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-02-15

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-09-12

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-06-08

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-02-16

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-12-08

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-09-08

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-06-03

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-03-10

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-12-09

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-09-09

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-06-10

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2004-03-11

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-12-11

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-09-11

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-06-05

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-03-17

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2002-12-12

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2002-09-12

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2002-06-13

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2002-03-14

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-12-13

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-09-13

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-06-15

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2001-03-15

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2000-12-07

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2000-09-14

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2000-06-15

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2000-02-17

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1999-12-09

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

1999-06-17

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-02-18

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-12-11

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-09-17

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-06-18

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

1998-02-26

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

1997-12-11

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

1997-06-19

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1997-03-20

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-12-13

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-09-19

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-06-13

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1995-12-13

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1995-09-20

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1995-06-08

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

NFG

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Fuel Gas Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NFG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

National Fuel Gas Co.- (NFG)- is an integrated energy company with $4.0 billion in assets comprised of the following five operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Utility, Energy Marketing, and Timber.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X