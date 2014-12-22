Comcast (CMCSA) operates as a cable operator in the United States. It offers various consumer entertainment and communication products and services. The company operates in two segments: Cable and Programming. The Programming segment operates its consolidated national programming networks consisting of E!, The Golf Channel, VERSUS, G4, and Style. Comcast Corporation also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and two multipurpose arenas in Philadelphia, and also manages other facilities for sporting events, concerts, and other events. CMCSA develops and operates its Internet businesses that focus on entertainment, information, and communication, including Comcast.net, Fancast, thePlatform, and Fandango. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast is largely affected by changing consumer preferences, as more consumers move from cable to internet-based sources. Comcast paid a dividend until 1999, when it was removed and then reinstated in 2008. Since 2008, Comcast’s dividends have increased consecutively annually. Comcast pays its dividends quarterly.