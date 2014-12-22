Best Dividend Stocks
Comcast

Stock

CMCSA

Price as of:

$43.49 +0.3 +0.69%

Industry

Catv Systems

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Catv Systems /

Comcast (CMCSA)

CMCSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.94%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.13%

EPS $3.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CMCSA DARS™ Rating

CMCSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,009,758

Open Price

$43.27

Day's Range

$43.03 - $43.6

Previous Close

$43.19

52 week low / high

$32.61 - $47.27

Percent off 52 week high

-8.00%

CMCSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2100

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 07

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2100

2019-10-24

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-29

Regular

Trade CMCSA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CMCSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CMCSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-07

$0.21

2019-10-01

$0.21

2019-07-02

$0.21

2019-04-02

$0.21

2018-12-31

$0.19

2018-10-02

$0.19

2018-07-02

$0.19

2018-04-03

$0.19

2018-01-02

$0.1575

2017-10-03

$0.1575

2017-06-30

$0.1575

2017-04-03

$0.1575

2016-12-30

$0.1375

2016-10-03

$0.1375

2016-07-01

$0.1375

2016-04-04

$0.1375

2016-01-04

$0.125

2015-10-05

$0.125

2015-06-29

$0.125

2015-03-30

$0.125

2015-01-05

$0.1125

2014-09-29

$0.1125

2014-06-30

$0.1125

2014-03-31

$0.1125

2013-12-30

$0.0975

2013-09-30

$0.0975

2013-07-01

$0.0975

2013-04-01

$0.0975

2012-12-28

$0.08125

2012-10-01

$0.08125

2012-06-29

$0.08125

2012-04-02

$0.08125

2011-12-30

$0.05625

2011-10-03

$0.05625

2011-07-01

$0.05625

2011-04-04

$0.05625

2011-01-03

$0.04725

2010-10-04

$0.04725

2010-07-02

$0.04725

2010-04-05

$0.04725

2010-01-04

$0.04725

2009-10-05

$0.03375

2009-07-06

$0.03375

2009-04-06

$0.03375

2009-01-05

$0.03125

2008-10-06

$0.03125

2008-07-07

$0.03125

2008-03-31

$0.03125

1999-03-02

$0.0038833333333333333

1998-12-01

$0.0038833333333333333

1998-09-01

$0.0038833333333333333

1998-06-02

$0.0038833333333333333

1998-03-03

$0.0038833333333333333

1997-12-02

$0.0038833333333333333

1997-09-03

$0.0038833333333333333

1997-06-04

$0.0038833333333333333

1997-03-04

$0.0038833333333333333

1996-12-03

$0.0038833333333333333

1996-09-04

$0.0038833333333333333

1996-06-05

$0.0038833333333333333

1996-03-05

$0.0038833333333333333

1995-12-05

$0.0038833333333333333

1995-08-30

$0.0038833333333333333

CMCSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CMCSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CMCSA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CMCSA Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CMCSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.56%

-8.45%

8years

CMCSA

News
CMCSA

Research
CMCSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CMCSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CMCSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-10-24

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-07-25

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-05-08

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-01-23

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-10-25

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-07-26

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-05-09

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-01-24

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2017-10-26

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2017-07-27

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2017-05-10

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2017-01-26

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-10-26

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-07-27

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-05-11

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2016-02-03

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-10-27

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-07-23

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-05-21

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-02-24

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-10-23

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-07-24

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-05-21

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-01-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2013-10-23

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2013-07-24

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2013-05-15

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2013-02-12

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2012-10-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2012-07-25

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2012-05-31

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2012-02-15

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2011-10-27

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2011-07-21

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2011-05-11

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2011-02-16

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2010-10-21

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2010-07-28

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2010-05-20

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2010-02-23

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2009-11-04

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2009-08-06

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

2009-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2009-05-13

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

2009-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2009-02-18

2009-04-06

2009-04-08

2009-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2008-12-10

2009-01-05

2009-01-07

2009-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2008-08-15

2008-10-06

2008-10-08

2008-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2008-05-14

2008-07-07

2008-07-09

2008-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2008-02-17

2008-03-31

2008-04-02

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1998-12-16

1999-03-02

1999-03-04

1999-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1998-09-24

1998-12-01

1998-12-03

1998-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1998-06-18

1998-09-01

1998-09-03

1998-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1998-04-01

1998-06-02

1998-06-04

1998-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1997-12-23

1998-03-03

1998-03-05

1998-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1997-09-25

1997-12-02

1997-12-04

1997-12-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1997-06-19

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1997-03-12

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1996-12-20

1997-03-04

1997-03-06

1997-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1996-09-18

1996-12-03

1996-12-05

1996-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1996-06-19

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1996-03-13

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1995-12-13

1996-03-05

1996-03-07

1996-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1995-09-15

1995-12-05

1995-12-07

1995-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

1995-06-21

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

CMCSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Catv Systems

Comcast (CMCSA) operates as a cable operator in the United States. It offers various consumer entertainment and communication products and services. The company operates in two segments: Cable and Programming. The Programming segment operates its consolidated national programming networks consisting of E!, The Golf Channel, VERSUS, G4, and Style. Comcast Corporation also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and two multipurpose arenas in Philadelphia, and also manages other facilities for sporting events, concerts, and other events. CMCSA develops and operates its Internet businesses that focus on entertainment, information, and communication, including Comcast.net, Fancast, thePlatform, and Fandango. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast is largely affected by changing consumer preferences, as more consumers move from cable to internet-based sources. Comcast paid a dividend until 1999, when it was removed and then reinstated in 2008. Since 2008, Comcast’s dividends have increased consecutively annually. Comcast pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

