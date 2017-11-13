Cogent Communications Group, Inc.
Cogent Communications Group, Inc.
Compare CCOI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
|
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|
|
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|
|
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|
|
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|
|
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
CCOI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CCOI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CCOI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
15.09%
|
61.59%
|
159.57%
|
0%
|
0%
|
7
Trade CCOI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CCOI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CCOI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|
|
|
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|
|0.09%
|0.4
|
|
|
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|
|0.86%
|0.6
|
|
|
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|
|0.30%
|0.8
|
|
|
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|
|0.24%
|0.9
|
|
|
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|
|0.26%
|0.9
|
|
|
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Communications
Industry: Telecommunication
Additional Links:
This company provides high-speed Internet access, Internet Protocol, and communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Japan. It offers on-net services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, and commercial content providers; and multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. The company also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral colocation facilities, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of last mile access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier ethernet circuits. Further, the company provides voice services; and Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companys network. Additionally, it operates 43 data centers that allow customers to co-locate their equipment and access its network. Cogent Communications Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.42
$0.42
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$30.26
-$0.19
-0.624%
$0.26
$0.03
13.043%
$0.16
$0.01
6.667%
$13.75
$13.75
-5.041%
$17.10
$0.07
0.411%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.50
$0.00
0.000%
