AvalonBay Communities

Stock

AVB

Price as of:

$207.58 +0.94 +0.45%

Industry

Reit Residential

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Residential /

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AVB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.94%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$6.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

108.38%

EPS $5.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AVB DARS™ Rating

AVB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$207.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

210,504

Open Price

$207.6

Day's Range

$206.08 - $207.9

Previous Close

$206.64

52 week low / high

$167.01 - $222.87

Percent off 52 week high

-6.86%

AVB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.5200

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.5200

2019-11-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade AVB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AVB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AVB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$1.52

2019-09-27

$1.52

2019-06-27

$1.52

2019-03-28

$1.52

2018-12-28

$1.47

2018-09-27

$1.47

2018-06-28

$1.47

2018-03-28

$1.47

2017-12-28

$1.42

2017-09-28

$1.42

2017-06-28

$1.42

2017-03-29

$1.42

2016-12-28

$1.35

2016-09-28

$1.35

2016-06-28

$1.35

2016-03-29

$1.35

2015-12-29

$1.25

2015-09-28

$1.25

2015-06-26

$1.25

2015-03-27

$1.25

2014-12-29

$1.16

2014-09-26

$1.16

2014-06-26

$1.16

2014-03-27

$1.16

2013-12-27

$1.07

2013-09-26

$1.07

2013-06-26

$1.07

2013-03-26

$1.07

2012-12-27

$0.97

2012-09-26

$0.97

2012-06-27

$0.97

2012-03-28

$0.97

2011-12-28

$0.8925

2011-09-28

$0.8925

2011-06-28

$0.8925

2011-03-30

$0.8925

2010-12-28

$0.8925

2010-09-29

$0.8925

2010-06-28

$0.8925

2010-03-29

$0.8925

2009-12-29

$0.8925

2009-09-24

$0.8925

2009-06-26

$0.8925

2009-03-30

$0.8925

2008-12-24

$0.8925

2008-10-01

$0.8925

2008-06-26

$0.8925

2008-03-28

$0.8925

2007-12-27

$0.85

2007-09-26

$0.85

2007-06-27

$0.85

2007-03-29

$0.85

2006-12-27

$0.78

2006-09-28

$0.78

2006-06-28

$0.78

2006-03-29

$0.78

2005-12-28

$0.71

2005-09-29

$0.71

2005-06-28

$0.71

2005-03-30

$0.71

2004-12-29

$0.7

2004-09-29

$0.7

2004-06-29

$0.7

2004-03-30

$0.7

2003-12-29

$0.7

2003-09-29

$0.7

2003-06-27

$0.7

2003-03-28

$0.7

2002-12-27

$0.7

2002-09-27

$0.7

2002-06-26

$0.7

2002-03-27

$0.7

2001-12-27

$0.64

2001-09-27

$0.64

2001-06-27

$0.64

2001-03-27

$0.64

2000-12-27

$0.56

2000-09-27

$0.56

2000-06-28

$0.56

2000-03-30

$0.56

1999-12-29

$0.52

1999-09-28

$0.52

1999-06-28

$0.51

1999-03-30

$0.51

1998-12-29

$0.51

1998-09-28

$0.51

1998-06-26

$0.51

AVB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AVB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AVB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AVB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AVB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.03%

3.40%

7years

AVB

News
AVB

Research
AVB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AVB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

AVB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.5200

2019-11-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5200

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5200

2019-05-16

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5200

2019-02-04

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4700

2018-11-14

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4700

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4700

2018-05-23

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4700

2018-01-31

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-11-09

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-05-18

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4200

2017-02-01

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2016-11-10

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2016-09-12

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2016-05-19

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3500

2016-02-03

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2015-11-12

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2015-09-02

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2015-05-22

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2015-01-28

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2014-11-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2014-09-04

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2014-05-21

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1600

2014-01-29

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

2013-11-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

2013-09-10

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

2013-05-22

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

2013-01-30

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2012-11-08

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2012-09-07

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2012-05-23

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2012-02-01

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2011-11-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2011-05-12

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2011-02-16

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2010-12-08

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2010-09-07

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2010-05-19

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2010-02-10

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2009-09-16

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2009-05-21

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2009-02-24

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2008-12-17

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2008-09-18

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2008-06-16

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8925

2008-02-05

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2007-12-14

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2007-09-12

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2007-06-14

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2007-01-30

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2006-12-11

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2006-06-15

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2006-01-23

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2005-09-15

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2005-06-15

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2005-02-15

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2004-09-22

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2004-06-16

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2004-03-16

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2003-12-15

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2003-05-29

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2003-03-13

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2002-12-16

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2002-09-16

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2002-06-17

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2002-03-04

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2001-12-13

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2001-09-17

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2001-06-21

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2001-02-21

2001-03-27

2001-03-30

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2000-12-11

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2000-09-22

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2000-06-20

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2000-03-10

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1999-09-15

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1999-06-15

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1999-03-17

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1998-12-17

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1998-09-22

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

1998-06-22

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AVB

Investor Resources

Learn more about AvalonBay Communities on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AVB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Residential

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is an apartment-based real estate investment trust (REIT). AVB owns or holds an ownership interest in multifamily communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. The company, formerly known as Bay Apartment Communities, Inc., was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. AVB is largely affected by general economic conditions and the housing market in the U.S. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the majority of its earnings, and as a result has a high dividend yield and payout ratio. AVB has been paying dividends since 1998, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2013. AVB pays dividends quarterly.

