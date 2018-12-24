AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is an apartment-based real estate investment trust (REIT). AVB owns or holds an ownership interest in multifamily communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. The company, formerly known as Bay Apartment Communities, Inc., was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. AVB is largely affected by general economic conditions and the housing market in the U.S. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the majority of its earnings, and as a result has a high dividend yield and payout ratio. AVB has been paying dividends since 1998, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2013. AVB pays dividends quarterly.