Humana Inc.

Stock

HUM

Price as of:

$366.08 +2.16 +0.59%

Industry

Health Care Plans

/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Health Care Plans /

Humana Inc. (HUM)

HUM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.60%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

12.38%

EPS $17.77

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HUM DARS™ Rating

HUM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$366.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

399,301

Open Price

$363.92

Day's Range

$362.7 - $372.31

Previous Close

$363.92

52 week low / high

$225.65 - $372.31

Percent off 52 week high

-1.67%

HUM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5500

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5500

2019-10-24

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HUM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HUM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.55

2019-09-27

$0.55

2019-06-27

$0.55

2019-03-28

$0.55

2018-12-28

$0.5

2018-09-27

$0.5

2018-06-28

$0.5

2018-03-28

$0.5

2017-12-28

$0.4

2017-09-28

$0.4

2017-06-28

$0.4

2017-03-29

$0.4

2017-01-10

$0.29

2016-10-11

$0.29

2016-06-28

$0.29

2016-03-29

$0.29

2015-12-28

$0.29

2015-09-28

$0.29

2015-06-26

$0.29

2015-03-27

$0.28

2014-12-29

$0.28

2014-09-26

$0.28

2014-06-26

$0.28

2014-03-27

$0.27

2013-12-27

$0.27

2013-09-26

$0.27

2013-06-26

$0.27

2013-03-26

$0.26

2012-12-27

$0.26

2012-09-26

$0.26

2012-06-27

$0.26

2012-03-28

$0.25

2011-12-28

$0.25

2011-09-28

$0.25

2011-06-28

$0.25

HUM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HUM

Metric

HUM Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HUM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.24%

10.00%

8years

HUM

HUM

HUM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HUM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

HUM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5500

2019-10-24

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-08-22

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-04-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-02-04

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-11-02

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-08-16

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-04-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-06

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-08-17

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-04-20

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-02-14

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-10-26

2017-01-10

2017-01-12

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-08-25

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-04-21

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-02-18

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-10-29

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-08-27

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-04-17

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-02-18

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-10-31

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-08-27

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-04-30

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2014-02-19

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-10-30

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-08-22

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-04-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-02-27

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-10-18

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-08-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-04-30

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-02-24

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-10-24

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-08-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-04-26

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

HUM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Humana Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HUM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Health Care Plans

Humana (HUM) - this company offers various health and supplemental benefit plans in the United States. Its Government segment consists of beneficiaries of government benefit programs; and operates in three lines of businesses, including Medicare, Military, and Medicaid. The Medicare program provides hospital and medical insurance benefits to persons of age 65 and over and some disabled persons under the age of 65. The Military program offers health insurance coverage to the dependents of duty military personnel, and to retired military personnel and their dependents. The Medicaid program is a federal program that is state-operated to facilitate the delivery of health care services primarily to low-income residents. The Commercial segment consists of members enrolled in its medical and specialty products marketed to employer groups and individuals. This segment provides health maintenance organization products that offer prepaid health insurance coverage to its members through a network of independent primary care physicians, specialty physicians, and other health care providers; preferred provider organization products, which are offered primarily to employer groups and individuals; and administrative services only products that are provided to employers who self-insure their employee health plans. It also offers various specialty products, including dental, vision, and other supplemental products, as well as disease management services. As of December 31, 2010, Humana Inc. had approximately 10.2 million members enrolled in medical benefit plans; and approximately 7.1 million members enrolled in specialty products programs. The company markets its products through various channels comprising television, radio, the Internet, telemarketing, and direct mailings. In addition, it has strategic alliances with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.; State Farm; and United Services Automobile Association to market its products. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

