Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 29. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, March 26.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|473.20
|0.90
|4/5/2021
|2.36%
|-4.09%
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|221.94
|0.37
|4/5/2021
|2.93%
|-0.13%
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|143.39
|0.49
|3/31/2021
|3.15%
|-4.71%
|DE
|Deere & Co.
|116.78
|0.90
|3/30/2021
|0.98%
|-5.05%
|AXP
|American Express Co.
|115.51
|0.43
|3/31/2021
|1.21%
|-5.08%
|SYK
|Stryker Corp.
|90.81
|0.63
|3/30/2021
|1.07%
|-3.48%
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International, Inc.
|85.17
|0.32
|3/30/2021
|2.15%
|-0.93%
|USB
|U.S. Bancorp
|84.51
|0.42
|3/30/2021
|3.06%
|-1.37%
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|72.16
|1.14
|3/30/2021
|2.05%
|-0.42%
|APD
|Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
|63.61
|1.50
|3/31/2021
|2.16%
|-12.32%
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|54.66
|0.70
|3/30/2021
|0.67%
|-10.74%
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
|49.59
|0.15
|3/31/2021
|2.17%
|-0.20%
|DG
|Dollar General Corp.
|48.75
|0.42
|4/5/2021
|0.85%
|-9.55%
|ITUB
|Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADR
|45.74
|0.00
|4/1/2021
|1.85%
|-23.55%
|ROP
|Roper Technologies Inc.
|43.10
|0.56
|4/1/2021
|0.56%
|-9.89%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|473.20
|3.60
|0.90
|04/05/2021
|2.36%
|-4.09%
|Lowest Market Cap
|ORC
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.56
|0.78
|0.07
|03/30/2021
|13.09%
|-2.44%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|ORC
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.56
|0.78
|0.07
|03/30/2021
|13.09%
|-2.44%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|PEGA
|Pegasystems Inc.
|9.45
|0.12
|0.03
|03/31/2021
|0.11%
|-21.53%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|ATNI
|ATN International Inc.
|0.77
|0.68
|0.17
|03/30/2021
|1.44%
|-39.20%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|221.94
|1.48
|0.37
|04/05/2021
|2.93%
|-0.13%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.