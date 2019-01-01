Roper Industries
Roper Industries
Compare ROP to Popular Industrials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
ROP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ROP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ROP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
12.12%
|
54.17%
|
131.25%
|
460.61%
|
1323.08%
|
1
Trade ROP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ROP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ROP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
JPMorgan Chase, Cisco and Mondelez Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Leads 64 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
AT&T Leads Securities Going Ex-Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week
News
Mastercard Increases Dividend by 32%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
Roper Industries- (ROP)-designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems and controls, scientific and industrial imaging products and software, industrial technology products, and radio frequency (RF) products and services. It operates in four segments: Industrial Technology, Energy Systems and Controls, Scientific and Industrial Imaging, and RF Technology. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$180.79
-$1.42
-0.779%
$3.79
$3.79
0.000%
$2.13
$2.13
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.79
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$80.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.35
$0.03
9.375%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
ROP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover