Deere & Co.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
DE Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
DE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.95%
|
26.67%
|
31.60%
|
171.43%
|
590.91%
|
1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
Deere & Company (DE) is the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. The company operates in three segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The company was founded in 1837, and is based in Moline, Illinois. DE is largely affected by the financial services industry, as its ability to finance its sales is tied to the performance of the industry. DE is also affected by regulations for greenhouse gas emissions, as many of its engines must perform to governmental standards. DE has been paying dividends since 1971, and has been increasing them consecutively since 2010. DE pays its dividends quarterly.
