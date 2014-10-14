U.S. Bancorp
USB Dividend Growth
News & Research
News
News
JPMorgan Chase, Cisco and Mondelez Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Are Bank Dividends Safe?
Aaron Levitt
|
When mega-bank Wells Fargo recently cut its dividend, bank investors were certainly put...
News
The Market Wrap for July 17: Continued Volatility as Earnings Season Starts
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, the week continued the volatile pattern we’ve seen since the...
News
Danaher, Total SA and Mondelez Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to value investing, no investor compares to Warren Buffett. For...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Best Regional Bank Stocks for Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
Outlining regional bank stocks and how to pick the right one for your...
Dividend University
40 Things Every Dividend Investor Should Know About Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article offers a helpful guide to the most basic and useful tips...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
U.S. Bancorp (USB) operates as the holding company for U.S. Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States.It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services.The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
