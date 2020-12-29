Humana Inc. (HUM) is a leading health and wellbeing company focused on care delivery and health plan administration. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 17 million members in its medical benefit plans as well as approximately five million members of its specialty products.

The company generated 96% of its revenue from premiums and the remainder from services and investment income in 2020. Within the premiums segment, the company generated 90% of its revenue from Retail, 9% of its revenue from Group and Specialty and the remainder from Corporate. And within the Retail segment, the company generated most of its revenue from Individual Medicare Advantage (68.0%) and Group Medicare Advantage (10%) in 2020.

In terms of its segments, the company generated 35.6% of its revenue from Military Services, 10.1% from Florida, 6.0% of Texas and 4.5% from Kentucky in 2020.