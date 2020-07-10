News
AbbVie, Oracle and Abbott Laboratories Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, July 13. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities includes three dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, July 10.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|ORCL
|Oracle Corp.
|176.11
|0.24
|7/14/2020
|1.67%
|-4.49%
|ABBV
|AbbVie Inc.
|170.56
|1.18
|7/14/2020
|4.82%
|-3.88%
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|164.54
|0.36
|7/14/2020
|1.54%
|-6.98%
|ACN
|Accenture Plc
|140.33
|0.80
|7/15/2020
|1.46%
|-0.44%
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|69.28
|1.03
|7/17/2020
|3.28%
|-14.98%
|ZTS
|Zoetis Inc.
|65.13
|0.20
|7/16/2020
|0.58%
|-6.24%
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|63.11
|0.44
|7/17/2020
|2.40%
|-4.82%
|PNC
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|43.09
|1.15
|7/16/2020
|4.65%
|-37.22%
|EOG
|EOG Resources Inc.
|26.43
|0.38
|7/16/2020
|3.38%
|-50.37%
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Co.
|15.19
|0.35
|7/14/2020
|2.83%
|-12.63%
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|12.98
|1.00
|7/14/2020
|3.55%
|-23.76%
|IEX
|IDEX Corp.
|11.83
|0.50
|7/15/2020
|1.27%
|-11.91%
|PKI
|PerkinElmer, Inc.
|11.30
|0.07
|7/16/2020
|0.27%
|-4.04%
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|10.45
|0.27
|7/14/2020
|5.33%
|-41.01%
|RPM
|RPM International Inc.
|9.81
|0.36
|7/15/2020
|1.93%
|-5.43%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|ABBV
|AbbVie Inc.
|170.56
|4.72
|1.18
|07/14/2020
|4.82%
|-3.88%
|Lowest Market Cap
|BGT
|BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
|0.25
|0.90
|0.08
|07/14/2020
|8.36%
|-17.67%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|OXLC
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.32
|0.81
|0.07
|07/16/2020
|19.66%
|-61.84%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|PKI
|PerkinElmer, Inc.
|11.30
|0.28
|0.07
|07/16/2020
|0.27%
|-4.04%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|OXLC
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.32
|0.81
|0.07
|07/16/2020
|19.66%
|-61.84%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|BST
|BlackRock Science & Technology Trust
|0.97
|1.92
|0.17
|07/14/2020
|4.96%
|-0.34%
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|Dividend Growth Years
|ABBV
|Abbott Laboratories
|170.56
|1.44
|0.36
|07/14/2020
|4.82%
|46
|ABT
|AbbVie Inc.
|164.54
|4.72
|1.18
|07/14/2020
|1.54%
|46
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|10.45
|1.08
|0.27
|07/14/2020
|5.33%
|37
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.
