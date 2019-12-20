Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Stock

BGT

Price as of:

$12.72 +0.03 +0.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

BGT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.22%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BGT DARS™ Rating

BGT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

126,400

Open Price

$12.71

Day's Range

$12.69 - $12.75

Previous Close

$12.69

52 week low / high

$11.26 - $12.76

Percent off 52 week high

-0.31%

BGT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BGT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BGT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0764

2019-11-14

$0.0764

2019-10-11

$0.0764

2019-09-13

$0.0668

2019-08-14

$0.0668

2019-07-12

$0.0668

2019-06-13

$0.0618

2019-05-14

$0.0618

2019-04-12

$0.0618

2019-03-14

$0.0618

2019-02-14

$0.0618

2018-12-28

$0.0618

2018-12-12

$0.0618

2018-11-14

$0.0618

2018-10-12

$0.0618

2018-09-13

$0.0618

2018-08-14

$0.0618

2018-07-13

$0.0618

2018-06-14

$0.0583

2018-05-14

$0.0583

2018-04-13

$0.0583

2018-03-14

$0.0583

2018-02-14

$0.0583

2017-12-28

$0.0583

2017-12-11

$0.0583

2017-11-14

$0.0583

2017-10-13

$0.0583

2017-09-14

$0.0583

2017-08-11

$0.0583

2017-07-12

$0.0583

2017-06-13

$0.0583

2017-05-11

$0.0583

2017-04-11

$0.0583

2017-03-13

$0.0583

2017-02-13

$0.0583

2016-12-28

$0.0583

2016-12-08

$0.0583

2016-11-10

$0.0583

2016-10-12

$0.0583

2016-09-13

$0.0583

2016-08-11

$0.0583

2016-07-13

$0.0583

2016-06-13

$0.0583

2016-05-12

$0.0583

2016-04-13

$0.0583

2016-03-11

$0.0583

2016-02-11

$0.0583

2015-12-29

$0.0583

2015-12-10

$0.0583

2015-11-12

$0.0583

2015-10-13

$0.0583

2015-09-11

$0.0653

2015-08-12

$0.0653

2015-07-13

$0.0653

2015-06-11

$0.0653

2015-05-13

$0.0653

2015-04-13

$0.0653

2015-03-11

$0.0653

2015-02-11

$0.0653

2014-12-29

$0.0653

2014-12-10

$0.0653

2014-11-12

$0.0653

2014-10-10

$0.0653

2014-09-11

$0.0695

2014-08-13

$0.0695

2014-07-11

$0.0695

2014-06-12

$0.0695

2014-05-13

$0.0695

2014-04-11

$0.0695

2014-03-12

$0.0695

2014-02-12

$0.0725

2013-12-27

$0.0725

2013-12-11

$0.0725

2013-11-13

$0.0725

2013-10-11

$0.0725

2013-09-12

$0.0725

2013-08-13

$0.0725

2013-07-11

$0.0725

2013-06-12

$0.0775

2013-05-13

$0.0775

2013-04-11

$0.0775

2013-03-13

$0.0775

2013-02-13

$0.0775

2012-12-27

$0.0775

2012-12-12

$0.0775

2012-11-13

$0.0775

2012-10-11

$0.0775

2012-09-12

$0.0775

2012-08-13

$0.0775

2012-07-12

$0.0775

2012-06-13

$0.0775

2012-05-11

$0.0775

2012-04-12

$0.0775

2012-03-13

$0.0775

2012-02-13

$0.0775

2011-12-28

$0.0775

2011-12-12

$0.0775

2011-11-10

$0.0775

2011-10-12

$0.0775

2011-09-13

$0.0775

2011-08-11

$0.0775

2011-07-13

$0.0775

2011-06-13

$0.0775

2011-05-12

$0.0775

2011-04-13

$0.0775

2011-03-11

$0.0775

2011-02-11

$0.075

2010-12-29

$0.075

2010-12-13

$0.075

2010-11-10

$0.0725

2010-10-13

$0.0725

2010-09-13

$0.0725

2010-08-12

$0.07

2010-07-13

$0.07

2010-06-11

$0.07

2010-05-12

$0.0675

2010-04-13

$0.0675

2010-03-11

$0.0675

2010-02-10

$0.0675

2009-12-29

$0.0675

2009-12-11

$0.0675

2009-11-10

$0.0675

2009-10-13

$0.0675

2009-09-11

$0.0675

2009-08-12

$0.075

2009-07-13

$0.075

2009-06-11

$0.075

2009-05-13

$0.1

2009-04-13

$0.1

2009-03-12

$0.1

2009-02-11

$0.1

2008-12-29

$0.1

2008-12-11

$0.1

2008-11-12

$0.1

2008-10-10

$0.105

2008-09-11

$0.105

2008-08-13

$0.105

2008-07-11

$0.105

2008-06-12

$0.105

2008-05-13

$0.125

2008-04-11

$0.125

2008-03-12

$0.125

2008-02-13

$0.125

2007-12-27

$0.125

2007-12-11

$0.125

2007-11-13

$0.125

2007-10-11

$0.125

2007-09-12

$0.125

2007-08-13

$0.125

2007-07-12

$0.125

2007-06-13

$0.125

2007-05-11

$0.125

2007-04-12

$0.125

2007-03-13

$0.125

2007-02-13

$0.125

2006-12-22

$0.125

2006-12-13

$0.125

2006-11-13

$0.125

2006-10-12

$0.125

2006-09-13

$0.125

2006-08-11

$0.125

2006-07-12

$0.125

2006-06-13

$0.125

2006-05-11

$0.115

2006-04-12

$0.115

2006-03-13

$0.115

2006-02-13

$0.115

2005-12-23

$0.115

2005-12-13

$0.115

2005-11-10

$0.105

2005-10-12

$0.105

2005-09-13

$0.096667

2005-08-11

$0.0933

2005-07-13

$0.0933

2005-06-13

$0.0933

2005-05-12

$0.0933

2005-04-13

$0.0933

2005-03-11

$0.0933

2005-02-11

$0.0933

2004-12-28

$0.0933

2004-12-13

$0.0933

2004-11-10

$0.0933

2004-10-21

$0.0933

BGT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BGT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGT

Stock not rated.

BGT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.43%

26.61%

1years

BGT

News
BGT

Research
BGT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BGT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0764

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2004-10-14

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-10-29

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BGT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X