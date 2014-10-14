Best Dividend Stocks
Abbott Labs

Stock

ABT

Price as of:

$86.73 -0.33 -0.38%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Major /

Abbott Labs (ABT)

ABT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.65%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

44.42%

EPS $3.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

46 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ABT DARS™ Rating

ABT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$86.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,468,584

Open Price

$87.08

Day's Range

$86.7 - $87.27

Previous Close

$87.06

52 week low / high

$65.44 - $88.76

Percent off 52 week high

-2.29%

ABT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3600

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3600

2019-12-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-14

Regular

Trade ABT's Upcoming Dividend

ABT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ABT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$0.36

2019-10-11

$0.32

2019-07-12

$0.32

2019-04-12

$0.32

2019-01-14

$0.32

2018-10-12

$0.28

2018-07-12

$0.28

2018-04-12

$0.28

2018-01-11

$0.28

2017-10-12

$0.265

2017-07-12

$0.265

2017-04-11

$0.265

2017-01-11

$0.265

2016-10-12

$0.26

2016-07-13

$0.26

2016-04-13

$0.26

2016-01-13

$0.26

2015-10-13

$0.24

2015-07-13

$0.24

2015-04-13

$0.24

2015-01-13

$0.24

2014-10-10

$0.22

2014-07-11

$0.22

2014-04-11

$0.22

2014-01-13

$0.22

2013-10-10

$0.14

2013-07-11

$0.14

2013-04-11

$0.14

2013-01-11

$0.14

2012-10-11

$0.51

2012-07-11

$0.51

2012-04-11

$0.51

2012-01-11

$0.48

2011-10-12

$0.48

2011-07-13

$0.48

2011-04-13

$0.48

2011-01-12

$0.44

2010-10-13

$0.44

2010-07-13

$0.44

2010-04-13

$0.44

2010-01-13

$0.4

2009-10-13

$0.4

2009-07-13

$0.4

2009-04-13

$0.4

2009-01-13

$0.36

2008-10-10

$0.36

2008-07-11

$0.36

2008-04-11

$0.36

2008-01-11

$0.325

2007-10-11

$0.325

2007-07-11

$0.325

2007-04-11

$0.325

2007-01-10

$0.295

2006-10-11

$0.295

2006-07-12

$0.295

2006-04-11

$0.295

2006-01-11

$0.275

2005-10-12

$0.275

2005-07-13

$0.275

2005-04-13

$0.275

2005-01-12

$0.26

2004-10-13

$0.26

2004-07-13

$0.26

2004-04-13

$0.26

2004-01-13

$0.245

2003-10-10

$0.245

2003-07-11

$0.245

2003-04-11

$0.245

2003-01-13

$0.235

2002-10-10

$0.235

2002-07-11

$0.235

2002-04-11

$0.235

2002-01-11

$0.21

2001-10-11

$0.21

2001-07-11

$0.21

2001-04-10

$0.21

2001-01-10

$0.19

2000-10-11

$0.19

2000-07-12

$0.19

2000-04-12

$0.19

2000-01-12

$0.17

1999-10-13

$0.17

1999-07-13

$0.17

1999-04-13

$0.17

1999-01-13

$0.15

1998-10-13

$0.15

1998-07-13

$0.15

1998-04-13

$0.15

1998-01-13

$0.135

1997-10-10

$0.135

1997-07-11

$0.135

1997-04-11

$0.135

1997-01-13

$0.12

1996-10-10

$0.12

1996-07-11

$0.12

1996-04-11

$0.12

1996-01-10

$0.105

1995-10-11

$0.105

1995-07-12

$0.105

ABT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ABT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ABT

Metric

ABT Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ABT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.46%

28.57%

46years

ABT

ABT

ABT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ABT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ABT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3600

2019-12-13

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-09-12

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-06-14

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2019-02-22

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-12-14

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-09-13

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-06-08

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-02-16

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-12-15

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-09-14

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-06-09

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-02-17

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-12-09

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-09-15

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-06-10

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-02-19

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-12-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-09-17

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-06-12

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-02-20

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-12-12

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-09-11

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-06-13

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-02-21

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-10-16

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-09-12

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-06-14

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-02-15

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-12-14

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2012-09-13

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2012-06-08

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2012-02-17

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-12-09

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-09-15

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-06-10

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-02-18

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-12-10

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-09-16

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-06-11

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-02-19

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-12-11

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-09-17

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-06-12

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-02-20

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-12-12

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-09-12

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-06-06

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-02-15

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2007-12-14

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2007-09-14

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2007-06-14

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2007-02-16

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2006-12-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2006-09-08

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2006-06-16

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2006-02-17

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2005-12-09

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2005-09-09

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2005-06-10

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2005-02-18

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-12-10

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-09-10

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-06-11

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-02-20

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2003-12-12

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2003-09-12

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2003-06-20

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2003-02-14

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2002-12-13

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2002-09-13

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2002-06-06

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2002-02-15

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-12-14

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-09-06

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-06-08

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-02-09

2001-04-10

2001-04-12

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-12-08

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-09-07

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-06-09

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-02-11

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-12-10

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-09-10

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-06-11

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-02-12

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-12-11

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-09-11

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-06-12

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-02-13

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1997-12-12

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1997-09-12

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1997-06-13

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1997-02-14

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-12-13

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-09-13

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-06-14

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-02-09

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1995-12-08

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1995-09-08

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1995-05-19

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

ABT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Abbott Labs on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ABT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of healthcare products worldwide. The company focuses on pharmaceuticals, medical devices and nutritional products, and sells them in more than 130 countries. ABT was founded in 1888, and is based in Chicago, IL. Abbott Labs operates in the highly regulated healthcare sector, and new laws and regulations can significantly affect Abbott Labs. Abbott Labs relies largely on patent protection and market exclusivity for its products. As well, Abbott Labs is largely affected by the results of its research and development efforts. Abbott Labs is a dividend aristocrat, and has been increasing its dividend payout for 42 consecutive years. Abbott Labs has been paying dividends since 1924. Abbott Labs pays its dividend quarterly.

