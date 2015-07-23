Best Dividend Stocks
Zoetis Inc

Stock

ZTS

Price as of:

$126.99 -0.11 -0.09%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

ZTS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.63%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

22.13%

EPS $3.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ZTS DARS™ Rating

ZTS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$126.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,754,100

Open Price

$127.15

Day's Range

$126.56 - $127.63

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$78.9 - $130.2

Percent off 52 week high

-2.47%

ZTS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 16

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2000

2019-12-11

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-03-03

Regular

Trade ZTS's Upcoming Dividend

ZTS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ZTS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-16

$0.2

2019-10-21

$0.164

2019-07-18

$0.164

2019-04-17

$0.164

2019-01-17

$0.164

2018-11-19

$0.126

2018-07-19

$0.126

2018-04-19

$0.126

2018-01-18

$0.126

2017-11-08

$0.105

2017-06-13

$0.105

2017-04-04

$0.105

2017-01-18

$0.105

2016-11-01

$0.095

2016-06-28

$0.095

2016-04-05

$0.095

2016-01-19

$0.095

2015-11-03

$0.083

2015-08-11

$0.083

2015-04-07

$0.083

2015-01-20

$0.083

2014-11-03

$0.072

2014-08-18

$0.072

2014-04-24

$0.072

2014-01-28

$0.072

2013-10-30

$0.065

2013-07-30

$0.065

2013-04-29

$0.065

ZTS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ZTS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ZTS

Metric

ZTS Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ZTS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.16%

58.73%

5years

ZTS

ZTS

ZTS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ZTS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

ZTS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-12-11

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2019-10-03

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2019-05-15

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2019-02-12

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2018-12-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2018-10-10

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2018-05-15

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2018-02-13

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2017-12-11

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-10-05

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-05-11

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2017-02-14

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-12-06

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-10-06

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-05-12

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-02-19

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-12-16

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0830

2015-10-01

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0830

2015-07-21

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0830

2015-02-27

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

2015-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0830

2014-12-17

2015-01-20

2015-01-22

2015-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2014-10-02

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2014-07-31

2014-08-18

2014-08-20

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2014-03-26

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2013-12-19

2014-01-28

2014-01-30

2014-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-09-12

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-06-20

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2013-03-28

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-06-06

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ZTS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Zoetis Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ZTS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) is a healthcare company which focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company focuses on livestock and companion animals. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

