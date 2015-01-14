Best Dividend Stocks
EOG Resources

Stock

EOG

Price as of:

$80.74 +0.15 +0.19%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.43%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

24.10%

EPS $4.77

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EOG DARS™ Rating

EOG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

838,525

Open Price

$80.17

Day's Range

$79.69 - $80.81

Previous Close

$80.59

52 week low / high

$64.33 - $107.89

Percent off 52 week high

-25.16%

EOG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2875

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 16

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2875

2019-12-10

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade EOG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EOG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EOG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-16

$0.2875

2019-10-16

$0.2875

2019-07-16

$0.2875

2019-04-15

$0.22

2019-01-16

$0.22

2018-10-16

$0.22

2018-07-16

$0.185

2018-04-13

$0.185

2018-01-16

$0.1675

2017-10-16

$0.1675

2017-07-13

$0.1675

2017-04-11

$0.1675

2017-01-12

$0.1675

2016-10-13

$0.1675

2016-07-13

$0.1675

2016-04-13

$0.1675

2016-01-13

$0.1675

2015-10-14

$0.1675

2015-07-15

$0.1675

2015-04-14

$0.1675

2015-01-14

$0.1675

2014-10-15

$0.1675

2014-07-15

$0.125

2014-04-14

$0.125

2014-01-15

$0.09375

2013-10-15

$0.09375

2013-07-15

$0.09375

2013-04-12

$0.09375

2013-01-15

$0.085

2012-10-15

$0.085

2012-07-13

$0.085

2012-04-12

$0.085

2012-01-12

$0.08

2011-10-13

$0.08

2011-07-13

$0.08

2011-04-13

$0.08

2011-01-12

$0.0775

2010-10-13

$0.0775

2010-07-14

$0.0775

2010-04-14

$0.0775

2010-01-13

$0.0725

2009-10-14

$0.0725

2009-07-15

$0.0725

2009-04-14

$0.0725

2009-01-14

$0.0675

2008-10-15

$0.0675

2008-07-15

$0.06

2008-04-14

$0.06

2008-01-15

$0.045

2007-10-15

$0.045

2007-07-13

$0.045

2007-04-12

$0.045

2007-01-12

$0.03

2006-10-13

$0.03

2006-07-13

$0.03

2006-04-11

$0.03

2006-01-12

$0.02

2005-10-13

$0.02

2005-07-13

$0.02

2005-04-13

$0.02

2005-01-12

$0.015

2004-10-13

$0.015

2004-07-14

$0.015

2004-04-14

$0.015

2004-01-14

$0.0125

2003-10-15

$0.0125

2003-07-15

$0.0125

2003-04-14

$0.01

2003-01-15

$0.01

2002-10-15

$0.01

2002-07-15

$0.01

2002-04-12

$0.01

2002-01-15

$0.01

2001-10-15

$0.01

2001-07-13

$0.01

2001-04-11

$0.01

2001-01-12

$0.00875

2000-10-13

$0.00875

2000-07-13

$0.00875

2000-04-12

$0.0075

2000-01-12

$0.0075

1999-10-13

$0.0075

1999-07-13

$0.0075

1999-04-13

$0.0075

1999-01-13

$0.0075

1998-10-13

$0.0075

1998-07-13

$0.0075

1998-04-13

$0.0075

1998-01-13

$0.0075

1997-10-10

$0.0075

1997-07-11

$0.0075

1997-04-11

$0.0075

1997-01-13

$0.0075

1996-10-10

$0.0075

1996-07-11

$0.0075

1996-04-11

$0.0075

1996-01-11

$0.0075

1995-10-12

$0.0075

1995-07-12

$0.0075

EOG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EOG

Metric

EOG Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EOG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.73%

51.82%

1years

EOG

EOG

EOG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EOG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

EOG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2875

2019-12-10

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2019-09-12

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2019-05-02

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-02-13

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-12-12

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-08-02

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2018-04-25

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2018-02-27

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2017-12-13

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2017-09-19

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2017-04-27

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2017-02-27

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2016-12-14

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2016-09-28

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2016-04-27

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2016-02-25

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-12-02

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-09-22

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-05-01

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-02-18

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2014-12-16

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2014-08-05

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-05-02

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-24

2014-04-14

2014-04-16

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2013-12-11

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2013-09-05

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2013-05-03

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2013-02-13

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-12-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-09-06

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-05-03

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-02-16

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-12-16

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-09-07

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-05-04

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-02-17

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2010-12-14

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2010-09-09

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2010-04-29

2010-07-14

2010-07-16

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2010-02-09

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2009-12-15

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2009-09-03

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2009-04-30

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2009-02-04

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-12-16

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-07-29

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-05-09

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-02-07

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-12-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-09-06

2007-10-15

2007-10-17

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-04-24

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-02-01

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-12-04

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-09-07

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-05-02

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-02-01

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-10-28

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-07-29

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-05-03

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-02-02

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-12-07

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-09-16

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-05-04

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-02-04

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-11-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-08-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-05-04

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2003-02-20

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-12-10

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-09-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-17

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-05-07

2002-07-15

2002-07-17

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-02-12

2002-04-12

2002-04-16

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-12-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-09-12

2001-10-15

2001-10-17

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-05-08

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-02-13

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

2000-12-12

2001-01-12

2001-01-17

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

2000-09-12

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

2000-05-09

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

2000-02-08

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

Unknown

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1999-09-07

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1999-06-30

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-12-08

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-09-08

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-05-06

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-02-11

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-12-09

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-09-10

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-05-07

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-02-13

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-12-11

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-09-09

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-05-08

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-02-13

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-12-12

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-09-12

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-05-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

EOG

Investor Resources

Learn more about EOG Resources on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EOG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

EOG Resources- (EOG)-engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the United States, Canada, offshore Trinidad, and the United Kingdom North Sea. As of December 31, 2007, its total estimated net proved reserves were 7,745 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 6,669 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 179 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Houston, Texas.

