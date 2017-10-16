Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Accenture plc

Stock

ACN

Price as of:

$204.82 +1.42 +0.7%

Industry

Management Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Management Services /

Accenture plc (ACN)

ACN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.79%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.60

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

21.74%

EPS $7.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ACN DARS™ Rating

ACN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$204.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,020,039

Open Price

$203.6

Day's Range

$203.51 - $205.66

Previous Close

$203.4

52 week low / high

$132.63 - $208.66

Percent off 52 week high

-1.84%

ACN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ACN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ACN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-16

$0.8

2019-04-10

$1.46

2018-10-17

$1.46

2018-04-11

$1.33

2017-10-18

$1.33

2017-04-11

$1.21

2016-10-19

$1.21

2016-04-13

$1.1

2015-10-14

$1.1

2015-04-08

$1.02

2014-10-15

$1.02

2014-04-09

$0.93

2013-10-09

$0.93

2013-04-10

$0.81

2012-10-10

$0.81

2012-04-11

$0.675

2011-10-12

$0.675

2011-04-13

$0.45

2010-10-13

$0.45

2010-04-14

$0.375

2009-10-14

$0.75

2008-10-08

$0.5

2007-10-10

$0.42

2006-10-11

$0.35

ACN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ACN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ACN Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ACN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.52%

-42.65%

9years

ACN

News
ACN

Research
ACN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ACN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ACN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8000

2019-09-26

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4600

2019-03-26

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4600

2018-09-27

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3300

2018-03-22

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3300

2017-09-28

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2100

2017-03-23

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2100

2016-09-29

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1000

2016-03-24

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1000

2015-09-24

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0200

2015-03-25

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0200

2014-09-23

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9300

2014-03-27

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9300

2013-09-26

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8100

2013-03-27

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8100

2012-09-27

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6750

2012-03-22

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6750

2011-09-27

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

2011-03-24

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

2010-09-30

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3750

2010-03-25

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7500

2009-10-01

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

2008-09-25

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4200

2007-09-27

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-11-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3500

Unknown

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-11-15

Income

Regular

Annual

ACN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Accenture plc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ACN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Management Services

Accenture plc (ACN) is a management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. The company has five operating groups: Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products and Resources. ACN has operations in over 50 countries. Accenture was founded in 1989, and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Accenture is largely affected by its clients’ businesses and macroeconomic conditions. As a consulting company, it is reliant on its key employees and the loss or gain of certain employees can greatly impact the business. Accenture has been paying dividends since 2005, and has increased them consistently since 2013. Accenture pays its dividends semi-annually.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X