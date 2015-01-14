Best Dividend Stocks
Campbell Soup Co.

Stock

CPB

Price as of:

$48.69 +0.47 +0.97%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Processed And Packaged Goods /

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB)

CPB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.90%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

53.44%

EPS $2.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CPB DARS™ Rating

CPB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

173,716

Open Price

$48.49

Day's Range

$48.33 - $48.71

Previous Close

$48.22

52 week low / high

$32.03 - $48.93

Percent off 52 week high

-0.49%

CPB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 07

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3500

2019-11-21

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-27

Regular

Trade CPB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CPB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CPB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-07

$0.35

2019-10-09

$0.35

2019-07-11

$0.35

2019-04-10

$0.35

2019-01-08

$0.35

2018-10-11

$0.35

2018-07-12

$0.35

2018-04-10

$0.35

2018-01-09

$0.35

2017-10-12

$0.35

2017-07-11

$0.35

2017-04-10

$0.35

2017-01-09

$0.35

2016-10-07

$0.35

2016-07-07

$0.312

2016-04-07

$0.312

2016-01-07

$0.312

2015-10-09

$0.312

2015-07-09

$0.312

2015-04-09

$0.312

2015-01-08

$0.312

2014-10-08

$0.312

2014-07-03

$0.312

2014-04-04

$0.312

2014-01-03

$0.312

2013-10-04

$0.312

2013-07-03

$0.29

2012-12-12

$0.29

2012-12-12

$0.29

2012-10-04

$0.29

2012-07-05

$0.29

2012-04-04

$0.29

2011-12-22

$0.29

2011-10-06

$0.29

2011-07-07

$0.29

2011-04-07

$0.29

2010-12-22

$0.29

2010-10-07

$0.275

2010-07-01

$0.275

2010-03-31

$0.275

2009-12-28

$0.275

2009-10-01

$0.25

2009-07-01

$0.25

2009-04-02

$0.25

2008-12-18

$0.25

2008-10-02

$0.25

2008-07-02

$0.22

2008-04-03

$0.22

2007-12-27

$0.22

2007-10-04

$0.22

2007-07-05

$0.2

2007-04-04

$0.2

2006-12-28

$0.2

2006-10-04

$0.2

2006-07-06

$0.18

2006-04-06

$0.18

2005-12-28

$0.18

2005-10-05

$0.18

2005-07-07

$0.17

2005-04-07

$0.17

2004-12-30

$0.17

2004-10-06

$0.17

2004-07-08

$0.1575

2004-04-07

$0.1575

2003-12-30

$0.1575

2003-10-08

$0.1575

2003-07-02

$0.1575

2003-04-09

$0.1575

2002-12-31

$0.1575

2002-10-09

$0.1575

2002-07-02

$0.1575

2002-04-10

$0.1575

2002-01-02

$0.1575

2001-10-03

$0.1575

2001-07-03

$0.225

2001-04-04

$0.225

2001-01-03

$0.225

2000-10-04

$0.225

2000-07-05

$0.225

2000-04-05

$0.225

2000-01-05

$0.225

1999-10-06

$0.225

1999-07-07

$0.225

1999-04-07

$0.225

1999-01-06

$0.225

1998-10-07

$0.21

1998-07-08

$0.21

1998-04-07

$0.21

1998-03-31

$0.0

1997-12-31

$0.21

1997-10-08

$0.1925

1997-07-08

$0.1925

1997-04-08

$0.1925

1997-01-06

$0.1925

1996-10-07

$0.1725

1996-07-08

$0.1725

1996-04-08

$0.1725

1996-01-10

$0.1725

1995-10-11

$0.155

1995-07-05

$0.155

1995-04-03

$0.155

CPB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CPB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CPB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CPB Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CPB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.87%

0.00%

0years

CPB

News
CPB

Research
CPB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CPB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CPB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2019-11-21

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-09-25

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-06-26

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-03-27

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-11-29

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-09-26

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-06-27

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-03-21

2018-04-10

2018-04-11

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-11-16

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-09-27

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-06-27

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-03-22

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-11-17

2017-01-09

2017-01-11

2017-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-09-01

2016-10-07

2016-10-12

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2016-06-22

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2016-03-23

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2015-11-19

2016-01-07

2016-01-11

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2015-09-28

2015-10-09

2015-10-14

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2015-06-25

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2015-03-25

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2014-11-19

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2014-09-22

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2014-06-25

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

2014-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2014-03-26

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

2014-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2013-11-20

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2013-09-25

2013-10-04

2013-10-08

2013-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-06-26

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-11-14

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-09-24

2012-10-04

2012-10-09

2012-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-06-27

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

2012-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-03-22

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-11-16

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-09-22

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-06-23

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-03-24

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2010-11-18

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-09-23

2010-10-07

2010-10-12

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-06-24

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-03-25

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2009-11-18

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-09-24

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-06-25

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-03-25

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-11-20

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-09-25

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-06-26

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-03-27

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

2008-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-11-15

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-09-27

2007-10-04

2007-10-09

2007-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-06-28

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

2007-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-03-22

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-11-16

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-09-28

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

2006-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-06-22

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-03-23

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-11-17

2005-12-28

2006-01-02

2006-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-09-22

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-06-23

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-03-24

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-11-18

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-09-23

2004-10-06

2004-10-11

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2004-06-24

2004-07-08

2004-07-12

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2004-03-25

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2003-11-20

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2003-09-25

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2003-06-26

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2003-03-27

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2002-11-21

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2002-09-26

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2002-06-27

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2002-03-28

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2001-11-15

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2001-09-28

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-06-28

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-03-22

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-11-16

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-09-28

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-06-22

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-03-22

2000-04-05

2000-04-07

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-11-18

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-09-23

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-06-24

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-03-25

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-11-18

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1998-09-24

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1998-06-25

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1998-03-26

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1998-03-03

1998-03-31

1998-03-09

1998-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1997-11-19

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

1997-09-25

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

1997-06-26

1997-07-08

1997-07-10

1997-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

1997-03-27

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1925

1996-11-20

1997-01-06

1997-01-08

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-09-26

1996-10-07

1996-10-09

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-06-27

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1996-03-28

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1995-11-16

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1995-09-28

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1995-06-22

1995-07-05

1995-07-07

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1995-03-23

1995-04-03

1995-04-07

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

CPB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Campbell Soup Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CPB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a worldwide maker of packaged food products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Simple Meals, U.S. Beverages, Global Baking and Snacking, International Simple Meals and Beverages, and North America Foodservice. The company's famous brands include its namesake Campbell's soup lines, Prego pasta sauces, V8 vegetable juices, and Franco American pasta products. Campbell Soup was established in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

