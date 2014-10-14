Best Dividend Stocks
Franklin Resources

Stock

BEN

Price as of:

$26.31 +0.07 +0.27%

Industry

Asset Management

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Asset Management /

Franklin Resources (BEN)

BEN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.12%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.96%

EPS $2.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

37 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


BEN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

315,194

Open Price

$26.33

Day's Range

$26.21 - $26.35

Previous Close

$26.24

52 week low / high

$25.57 - $35.82

Percent off 52 week high

-26.55%

BEN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2700

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2700

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-10

Regular

BEN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BEN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.27

2019-09-27

$0.26

2019-06-27

$0.26

2019-03-28

$0.26

2018-12-28

$0.26

2018-09-27

$0.23

2018-06-28

$0.23

2018-03-28

$0.23

2017-12-22

$0.23

2017-09-28

$0.2

2017-06-28

$0.2

2017-03-29

$0.2

2016-12-28

$0.2

2016-09-28

$0.18

2016-06-28

$0.18

2016-03-29

$0.18

2015-12-24

$0.18

2015-09-28

$0.15

2015-06-26

$0.15

2015-03-27

$0.15

2014-12-29

$0.15

2014-09-26

$0.12

2014-06-26

$0.12

2014-03-27

$0.12

2013-12-27

$0.12

2013-09-26

$0.1

2013-06-20

$0.09666666666666666

2013-03-26

$0.09666666666666666

2012-12-12

$0.09666666666666666

2012-09-26

$0.09

2012-06-27

$0.09

2012-03-28

$0.09

2011-12-15

$0.09

2011-09-28

$0.08333333333333333

2011-06-28

$0.08333333333333333

2011-03-29

$0.08333333333333333

2010-12-29

$0.08333333333333333

2010-09-28

$0.07333333333333333

2010-06-28

$0.07333333333333333

2010-03-29

$0.07333333333333333

2009-12-29

$0.07333333333333333

2009-10-01

$0.07

2009-06-26

$0.07

2009-03-27

$0.07

2008-12-29

$0.07

2008-10-02

$0.06666666666666667

2008-06-26

$0.06666666666666667

2008-03-26

$0.06666666666666667

2007-12-26

$0.06666666666666667

2007-10-02

$0.05

2007-06-27

$0.05

2007-03-28

$0.05

2006-12-26

$0.05

2006-10-02

$0.04

2006-06-30

$0.04

2006-03-29

$0.04

2005-12-28

$0.04

2005-09-29

$0.03333333333333333

2005-06-30

$0.03333333333333333

2005-03-29

$0.03333333333333333

2004-12-29

$0.03333333333333333

2004-09-30

$0.028333333333333332

2004-07-01

$0.028333333333333332

2004-03-29

$0.028333333333333332

2003-12-29

$0.028333333333333332

2003-10-02

$0.025

2003-06-26

$0.025

2003-03-27

$0.025

2002-12-27

$0.025

2002-10-03

$0.023333333333333334

2002-07-03

$0.023333333333333334

2002-03-26

$0.023333333333333334

2001-12-27

$0.023333333333333334

2001-10-03

$0.021666666666666667

2001-07-02

$0.021666666666666667

2001-03-29

$0.021666666666666667

2000-12-27

$0.021666666666666667

2000-09-29

$0.02

2000-06-29

$0.02

2000-03-29

$0.02

1999-12-29

$0.02

1999-09-28

$0.018333333333333333

1999-06-28

$0.018333333333333333

1999-03-29

$0.018333333333333333

1998-12-29

$0.018333333333333333

1998-09-28

$0.016666666666666666

1998-06-26

$0.016666666666666666

1998-03-27

$0.016666666666666666

1997-12-29

$0.016666666666666666

1997-09-26

$0.015

1997-06-26

$0.015

1997-03-26

$0.013333333333333334

1996-12-27

$0.008888888888888889

1996-09-25

$0.012222222222222223

1996-06-26

$0.012222222222222223

1996-03-27

$0.012222222222222223

1995-12-27

$0.012222222222222223

1995-09-26

$0.011111111111111112

1995-06-28

$0.011111111111111112

BEN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BEN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BEN

Metric

BEN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BEN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.43%

13.68%

37years

BEN

BEN

BEN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BEN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BEN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2700

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-09-05

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-06-12

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-02-12

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-12-11

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-08-28

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-06-12

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-02-14

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-12-12

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-23

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-06-14

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-02-15

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-12-13

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-09-06

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-06-14

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-02-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-12-15

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2016-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-09-16

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-06-16

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-03-11

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-12-03

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-09-17

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-06-18

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-03-12

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-12-10

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-09-12

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2013-06-13

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2013-03-13

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-03-14

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-12-08

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2011-06-14

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2011-03-15

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2010-12-16

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2010-09-16

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2010-06-15

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2010-03-16

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2009-12-18

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-09-17

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-06-16

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-03-11

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-12-12

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-09-18

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-06-17

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-03-04

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2007-12-14

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-09-19

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-03-13

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-12-13

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-09-20

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

2006-07-05

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-03-14

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-12-16

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-09-22

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-06-23

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-03-15

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2004-09-24

2004-09-30

2004-10-04

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2004-06-23

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2004-03-17

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2003-12-11

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-09-26

2003-10-02

2003-10-06

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-06-18

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-03-14

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-12-11

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2002-09-26

2002-10-03

2002-10-07

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2002-06-27

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2002-03-13

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2001-12-14

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-09-27

2001-10-03

2001-10-08

2001-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-06-25

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-03-22

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2000-12-15

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-03

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-06-27

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-03-22

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1999-12-10

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

1999-09-16

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

1999-06-22

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

1999-03-17

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

1998-12-11

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-09-23

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-06-18

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-03-18

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-12-12

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-09-10

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-06-19

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1997-03-18

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

1996-12-16

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

1996-09-10

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

1996-06-20

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

1996-03-14

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

1995-12-11

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

1995-09-14

1995-09-26

1995-09-28

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

1995-06-22

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

BEN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Franklin Resources on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BEN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Franklin Resources- (BEN)- a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Fiduciary Trust, Darby and Bissett investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 60 years of investment experience and over $591 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2008. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

