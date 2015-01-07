Best Dividend Stocks
Caterpillar Inc.

Stock

CAT

Price as of:

$145.89 -1.23 -0.84%

Industry

Farm And Construction Machinery

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Farm And Construction Machinery /

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

CAT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.80%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

37.74%

EPS $10.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CAT DARS™ Rating

CAT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$145.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

452,801

Open Price

$146.98

Day's Range

$145.59 - $146.98

Previous Close

$147.12

52 week low / high

$111.75 - $148.47

Percent off 52 week high

-1.74%

CAT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.0300

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 17

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.0300

2019-12-11

2020-01-17

2020-01-21

2020-02-20

Regular

Trade CAT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CAT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CAT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-17

$1.03

2019-10-18

$1.03

2019-07-19

$1.03

2019-04-18

$0.86

2019-01-18

$0.86

2018-10-19

$0.86

2018-07-19

$0.86

2018-04-20

$0.78

2018-01-19

$0.78

2017-10-20

$0.78

2017-07-18

$0.78

2017-04-20

$0.77

2017-01-18

$0.77

2016-10-20

$0.77

2016-07-18

$0.77

2016-04-21

$0.77

2016-01-15

$0.77

2015-10-22

$0.77

2015-07-16

$0.77

2015-04-16

$0.7

2015-01-15

$0.7

2014-10-16

$0.7

2014-07-17

$0.7

2014-04-16

$0.6

2014-01-16

$0.6

2013-10-17

$0.6

2013-07-18

$0.6

2013-04-18

$0.52

2012-12-20

$0.52

2012-10-18

$0.52

2012-07-18

$0.52

2012-04-19

$0.46

2012-01-18

$0.46

2011-10-20

$0.46

2011-07-18

$0.46

2011-04-20

$0.44

2011-01-18

$0.44

2010-10-21

$0.44

2010-07-16

$0.44

2010-04-22

$0.42

2010-01-15

$0.42

2009-10-22

$0.42

2009-07-16

$0.42

2009-04-16

$0.42

2009-01-15

$0.42

2008-10-16

$0.42

2008-07-17

$0.42

2008-04-17

$0.36

2008-01-17

$0.36

2007-10-18

$0.36

2007-07-18

$0.36

2007-04-19

$0.3

2007-01-18

$0.3

2006-10-19

$0.3

2006-07-18

$0.3

2006-04-20

$0.25

2006-01-18

$0.25

2005-10-20

$0.25

2005-07-20

$0.25

2005-04-21

$0.205

2005-01-18

$0.205

2004-10-21

$0.205

2004-07-16

$0.205

2004-04-22

$0.185

2004-01-15

$0.185

2003-10-16

$0.185

2003-07-17

$0.175

2003-04-16

$0.175

2003-01-16

$0.175

2002-10-17

$0.175

2002-07-18

$0.175

2002-04-18

$0.175

2002-01-17

$0.175

2001-10-18

$0.175

2001-07-18

$0.175

2001-04-19

$0.17

2001-01-18

$0.17

2000-10-18

$0.17

2000-07-18

$0.17

2000-04-19

$0.1625

2000-01-18

$0.1625

1999-10-21

$0.1625

1999-07-16

$0.1625

1999-04-22

$0.15

1999-01-15

$0.15

1998-10-22

$0.15

1998-07-16

$0.15

1998-04-16

$0.125

1998-01-15

$0.125

1997-10-16

$0.125

1997-07-17

$0.125

1997-04-17

$0.1

1997-01-16

$0.1

1996-10-17

$0.1

1996-07-18

$0.1

1996-04-18

$0.0875

1996-01-18

$0.0875

1995-10-19

$0.0875

1995-07-18

$0.0875

1995-04-18

$0.0625

CAT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CAT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CAT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CAT Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CAT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.18%

25.61%

9years

CAT

News
CAT

Research
CAT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CAT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CAT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0300

2019-12-11

2020-01-17

2020-01-21

2020-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0300

2019-10-09

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0300

2019-05-02

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2019-04-10

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2018-12-12

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2018-10-10

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2018-06-13

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-04-11

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-12-13

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-10-11

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-06-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-04-12

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2016-12-14

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2016-10-12

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2016-06-08

2016-07-18

2016-07-20

2016-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2016-04-13

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2015-12-09

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2015-10-14

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2015-06-10

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-04-08

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-12-10

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-10-08

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-06-11

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-04-09

2014-04-16

2014-04-21

2014-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-12-11

2014-01-16

2014-01-21

2014-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-10-09

2013-10-17

2013-10-21

2013-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-06-12

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-04-10

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2012-12-12

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2012-10-08

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2012-06-13

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-04-11

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-12-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-10-12

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-06-08

2011-07-18

2011-07-20

2011-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-04-12

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-12-08

2011-01-18

2011-01-20

2011-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-10-13

2010-10-21

2010-10-25

2010-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2010-06-09

2010-07-16

2010-07-20

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2010-04-14

2010-04-22

2010-04-26

2010-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-12-09

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-10-14

2009-10-22

2009-10-26

2009-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-06-10

2009-07-16

2009-07-20

2009-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-04-08

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-12-12

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-12-10

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-10-08

2008-10-16

2008-10-20

2008-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-06-11

2008-07-17

2008-07-21

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-04-09

2008-04-17

2008-04-21

2008-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-10-10

2007-10-18

2007-10-22

2007-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-06-13

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-04-11

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-12-13

2007-01-18

2007-01-22

2007-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-10-11

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-06-14

2006-07-18

2006-07-20

2006-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-04-12

2006-04-20

2006-04-24

2006-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-12-14

2006-01-18

2006-01-20

2006-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-10-12

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-06-08

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2005-04-13

2005-04-21

2005-04-25

2005-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-12-08

2005-01-18

2005-01-20

2005-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-10-13

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2004-06-09

2004-07-16

2004-07-20

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2004-04-14

2004-04-22

2004-04-26

2004-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2003-12-10

2004-01-15

2004-01-20

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2003-10-08

2003-10-16

2003-10-20

2003-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2003-06-11

2003-07-17

2003-07-21

2003-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2003-04-10

2003-04-16

2003-04-21

2003-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2002-12-11

2003-01-16

2003-01-21

2003-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2002-10-09

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2002-06-12

2002-07-18

2002-07-22

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2002-04-10

2002-04-18

2002-04-22

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2001-12-12

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2001-10-10

2001-10-18

2001-10-22

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2001-06-13

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2001-04-11

2001-04-19

2001-04-23

2001-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-12-13

2001-01-18

2001-01-22

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-10-11

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-06-14

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2000-04-12

2000-04-19

2000-04-24

2000-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

1999-12-08

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

1999-10-13

1999-10-21

1999-10-25

1999-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

1999-06-09

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-03-14

1999-04-22

1999-04-26

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-12-09

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-10-14

1998-10-22

1998-10-26

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-06-10

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-04-08

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-12-10

1998-01-15

1998-01-20

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-10-08

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-06-11

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-04-09

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-12-11

1997-01-16

1997-01-21

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-10-09

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-06-12

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1996-04-10

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1995-12-13

1996-01-18

1996-01-22

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1995-10-11

1995-10-19

1995-10-23

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1995-06-07

1995-07-18

1995-07-20

1995-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1995-04-12

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

CAT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Caterpillar Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CAT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Farm And Construction Machinery

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. CAT is the largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment in the world. It has over $70 billion in assets, which has made it the number one company in its industry. Caterpillar was founded in 1925, and is based in Peoria, IL. Volatility in global financial markets has a large impact on the markets in which Caterpillar operates. As well, many of Caterpillar's global operations are exposed to political and economic risks. Caterpillar has been paying a dividend since 1996. Most years, Caterpillar increases its dividend, but there have been years where the company has cut its dividend. Caterpillar pays its dividend quarterly. Caterpillar is the world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines. With more than US$70 billion in assets, Caterpillar was ranked number one in its industry and number 44 overall in the 2009 Fortune 500.

