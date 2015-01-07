Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. CAT is the largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment in the world. It has over $70 billion in assets, which has made it the number one company in its industry. Caterpillar was founded in 1925, and is based in Peoria, IL. Volatility in global financial markets has a large impact on the markets in which Caterpillar operates. As well, many of Caterpillar’s global operations are exposed to political and economic risks. Caterpillar has been paying a dividend since 1996. Most years, Caterpillar increases its dividend, but there have been years where the company has cut its dividend. Caterpillar pays its dividend quarterly. Caterpillar is the world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines.[2] With more than US$70 billion in assets, Caterpillar was ranked number one in its industry and number 44 overall in the 2009 Fortune 500.[