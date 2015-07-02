Terex Corporation
Compare TEX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
TEX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TEX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
TEX Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
10.00%
57.14%
120.00%
0%
0%
0
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
Terex Corp. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Terex Corp. Suspends Dividend
News
How to Make Sense of Real Estate Investing
Evan Cooper
|
While real estate has its risks, REITs can be a logical addition to...
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for July 2
Abhishek Gupte
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades for July 2, we’ve...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Terex Corporation (TEX) is a manufacturer of machinery products. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.78
$0.00
0.000%
$6.00
$0.00
0.000%
$42.05
$1.01
2.461%
$21.87
$0.58
2.724%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$18.75
-$1.90
-9.201%
$153.49
$3.55
2.368%
$1,025.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.58
$0.01
1.754%
