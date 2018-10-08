Best Dividend Stocks
Mid-American Apartment Communities

Stock

MAA

Price as of:

$129.09 +0.22 +0.17%

Industry

Real Estate Development

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Mid-American Apartment Communities (MAA)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.10%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

160.32%

EPS $2.50

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MAA DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$129.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

135,951

Open Price

$128.93

Day's Range

$128.58 - $129.46

Previous Close

$128.87

52 week low / high

$91.21 - $140.15

Percent off 52 week high

-7.89%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.0000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.0000

2019-12-10

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Regular

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MAA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$1.0

2019-10-11

$0.96

2019-07-12

$0.96

2019-04-12

$0.96

2019-01-14

$0.96

2018-10-12

$0.9225

2018-07-12

$0.9225

2018-04-12

$0.9225

2018-01-11

$0.9225

2017-10-12

$0.87

2017-07-12

$0.87

2017-04-11

$0.87

2017-01-11

$0.87

2016-10-12

$0.82

2016-07-13

$0.82

2016-04-13

$0.82

2016-01-13

$0.82

2015-10-13

$0.77

2015-07-13

$0.77

2015-04-13

$0.77

2015-01-13

$0.77

2014-10-10

$0.73

2014-07-11

$0.73

2014-04-11

$0.73

2014-01-13

$0.73

2013-10-10

$0.695

2013-07-11

$0.695

2013-04-11

$0.695

2013-01-11

$0.695

2012-10-11

$0.66

2012-07-11

$0.66

2012-04-11

$0.66

2012-01-11

$0.66

2011-10-12

$0.6275

2011-07-13

$0.6275

2011-04-13

$0.6275

2011-01-12

$0.6275

2010-10-13

$0.615

2010-07-13

$0.615

2010-04-13

$0.615

2010-01-13

$0.615

2009-10-13

$0.615

2009-07-13

$0.615

2009-04-13

$0.615

2009-01-13

$0.615

2008-10-10

$0.615

2008-07-11

$0.615

2008-04-11

$0.615

2008-01-11

$0.615

2007-10-11

$0.605

2007-07-12

$0.605

2007-04-11

$0.605

2007-01-10

$0.605

2006-10-18

$0.595

2006-07-18

$0.595

2006-04-18

$0.595

2006-01-18

$0.595

2005-10-17

$0.595

2005-07-15

$0.585

2005-04-15

$0.585

2005-01-20

$0.585

2004-10-20

$0.585

2004-07-21

$0.585

2004-04-21

$0.585

2004-01-21

$0.585

2003-10-22

$0.585

2003-07-22

$0.585

2003-04-22

$0.585

2003-01-22

$0.585

2002-10-22

$0.585

2002-07-22

$0.585

2002-04-19

$0.585

2002-01-22

$0.585

2001-10-22

$0.585

2001-07-20

$0.585

2001-04-19

$0.585

2001-01-22

$0.585

2000-10-20

$0.58

2000-07-20

$0.58

2000-04-18

$0.58

2000-01-20

$0.58

1999-10-20

$0.575

1999-07-21

$0.575

1999-04-21

$0.575

1999-01-20

$0.575

1998-10-21

$0.55

1998-07-22

$0.55

1998-04-21

$0.55

1998-01-21

$0.55

1997-10-22

$0.535

1997-07-22

$0.535

1997-04-21

$0.535

1997-01-22

$0.535

1996-10-22

$0.51

1996-07-22

$0.51

1996-04-19

$0.51

1996-01-22

$0.51

1995-10-20

$0.5

1995-06-27

$0.5

1995-04-17

$0.5

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MAA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MAA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.84%

8.40%

8years

MAA

Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Dividend History

Investor Resources

Learn more about Mid-American Apartment Communities on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Mid-American Apartment Communities-(MAA)-is a self-administered, self-managed apartment-only real estate investment trust which owns or has ownership interest in 41,120 apartment units throughout the Sunbelt region of the U.S. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

