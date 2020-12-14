Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is the largest apartment owner and the seventh largest apartment property manager in the United States with about 300 apartment communities containing more than 100,000 apartments and four office buildings.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) has a diverse portfolio spread across the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions with its biggest Q3’20 income concentrations in Atlanta, GA (13.1%) and Dallas, TX (8.7%). Through its tech-driven operating platform, the company has built a strong balance sheet and paid more than 100 consecutive quarters of dividends.

In terms of its balance sheet, the company remains in a strong position with a lower debt to asset ratio than its peers at 30.6% versus 33.7% and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.66x compared to 5.5x for its peers, as of the third quarter.