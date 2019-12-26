Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

J P Morgan Chase & Co

News

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Cisco Systems Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Dec 30, 2019

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, December 30. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

This week’s list of securities include three dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 25 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Ticker Name Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%)
JPM J P Morgan Chase & Co. 0.90 1/3/2020 2.62%
CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. 0.35 1/2/2020 3.04%
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 0.45 1/2/2020 2.83%
BNS Bank of Nova Scotia 0.68 1/6/2020 4.83%
APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 1.16 12/31/2019 1.98%
SYY Sysco Corp. 0.45 1/2/2020 2.15%
KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.15 1/2/2020 2.08%
DG Dollar General Corp. 0.32 1/6/2020 0.84%
RSG Republic Services, Inc. 0.41 12/31/2019 1.82%
O Realty Income Corp. 0.23 12/31/2019 3.77%
VTR Ventas, Inc. 0.79 12/31/2019 5.71%
WDC Western Digital Corp. 0.50 1/2/2020 3.68%
CAH Cardinal Health, Inc. 0.48 12/31/2019 3.58%
NTAP NetApp, Inc. 0.48 1/2/2020 3.04%
RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. 0.37 12/31/2019 1.63%
GL Globe Life Inc. 0.17 1/2/2020 0.65%
FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust 1.05 12/31/2019 3.27%
LPT Liberty Property Trust 0.41 12/31/2019 2.76%
KIM Kimco Realty Corp. 0.28 12/31/2019 5.49%
AMH American Homes 4 Rent 0.05 12/31/2019 0.77%
RGLD Royal Gold, Inc. 0.28 1/2/2020 0.97%
SLG SL Green Realty Corp. 0.89 12/31/2019 3.99%
OC Owens Corning Inc. 0.24 1/2/2020 1.49%
EHC Encompass Health Corp. 0.28 12/31/2019 1.61%
CONE CyrusOne Inc 0.50 12/31/2019 3.22%

Note: Dividend yield data is as of market close on Monday, December 16.

Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Company Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) Dividend Growth Years
APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 4.64 1.16 12/31/2019 1.98% 36
SYY Sysco Corp. 1.8 0.45 01/02/2020 2.15% 48
FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust 4.2 1.05 12/31/2019 3.27% 51

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with next week’s major corporate changes regarding dividends with Dividend.com’s News section.

