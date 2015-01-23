Best Dividend Stocks
Royal Gold Inc.

Stock

RGLD

Price as of:

$114.65 -0.67 -0.58%

Industry

Gold

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD)

RGLD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.98%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

78.32%

EPS $1.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

RGLD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$114.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,023,700

Open Price

$115.47

Day's Range

$113.84 - $115.69

Previous Close

$115.32

52 week low / high

$80.65 - $138.78

Percent off 52 week high

-17.39%

RGLD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2800

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2800

2019-11-19

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Regular

RGLD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RGLD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.28

2019-10-03

$0.265

2019-07-03

$0.265

2019-04-04

$0.265

2019-01-03

$0.265

2018-10-04

$0.25

2018-07-05

$0.25

2018-04-05

$0.25

2018-01-04

$0.25

2017-10-05

$0.24

2017-07-05

$0.24

2017-04-05

$0.24

2017-01-04

$0.24

2016-09-28

$0.23

2016-06-29

$0.23

2016-03-30

$0.23

2016-01-06

$0.23

2015-09-30

$0.22

2015-06-30

$0.22

2015-03-31

$0.22

2014-12-30

$0.22

2014-10-01

$0.21

2014-07-01

$0.21

2014-04-02

$0.21

2013-12-31

$0.21

2013-10-02

$0.2

2013-07-02

$0.2

2013-04-03

$0.2

2013-01-02

$0.2

2012-10-03

$0.15

2012-07-03

$0.15

2012-04-03

$0.15

2012-01-04

$0.15

2011-09-28

$0.11

2011-06-29

$0.11

2011-03-30

$0.11

2011-01-05

$0.11

2010-09-29

$0.09

2010-06-30

$0.09

2010-03-30

$0.09

2009-12-30

$0.09

2009-09-30

$0.08

2009-06-30

$0.08

2009-04-01

$0.08

2008-12-30

$0.08

2008-10-01

$0.07

2008-07-01

$0.07

2008-04-02

$0.07

2008-01-02

$0.07

2007-10-03

$0.065

2007-07-03

$0.065

2007-04-03

$0.065

2007-01-03

$0.065

2006-10-04

$0.055

2006-07-05

$0.055

2006-04-05

$0.055

2006-01-04

$0.055

2005-10-05

$0.05

2005-07-06

$0.05

2005-04-06

$0.05

2005-01-05

$0.05

2004-09-29

$0.0375

2004-06-30

$0.0375

2004-03-31

$0.0375

2003-12-30

$0.0375

2003-07-01

$0.05

2002-12-31

$0.05

2002-07-02

$0.075

2001-07-03

$0.05

2000-07-03

$0.05

RGLD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RGLD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RGLD

Metric

RGLD Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RGLD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.78%

12.00%

14years

RGLD

RGLD

RGLD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RGLD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

RGLD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-11-19

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2019-08-13

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2019-05-29

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2019-03-12

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2018-11-13

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-08-22

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-05-30

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-20

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-11-15

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-08-23

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-05-31

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-03-02

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-11-15

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-08-17

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-05-24

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-02-25

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-11-10

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-08-20

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-06-04

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-03-12

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-11-13

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-08-28

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-05-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-03-14

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-11-20

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-09-16

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-29

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-03-14

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-11-14

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-09-04

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-25

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-03-14

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-11-16

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-08-30

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-05-26

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-02-28

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-11-17

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-09-14

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-05-25

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-03-10

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-11-18

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-08-27

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-05-20

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-02-20

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-11-05

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-09-17

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-05-20

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-03-18

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-11-14

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-08-30

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-05-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2007-03-06

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-11-08

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2006-08-31

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2006-06-07

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2006-02-17

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2005-11-09

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-08-31

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-05-25

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-03-01

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-11-09

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-09-01

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-06-14

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-02-13

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2003-11-11

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-06-05

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2002-11-12

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2002-05-14

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2001-05-10

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2000-06-08

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-21

Initial

Regular

Annual

RGLD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Royal Gold Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RGLD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Gold

Royal Gold, Inc.- (RGLD)-engages in acquiring and managing precious metals royalties. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

