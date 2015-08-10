Best Dividend Stocks
Republic Services

Stock

RSG

Price as of:

$89.41 +0.18 +0.2%

Industry

Waste Management

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Waste Management /

Republic Services (RSG)

RSG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.81%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.28%

EPS $3.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RSG DARS™ Rating

RSG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$89.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,149,900

Open Price

$89.35

Day's Range

$88.94 - $89.57

Previous Close

$89.23

52 week low / high

$68.94 - $90.61

Percent off 52 week high

-1.32%

RSG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4050

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4050

2019-10-22

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade RSG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RSG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RSG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$0.405

2019-09-30

$0.405

2019-06-28

$0.375

2019-03-29

$0.375

2018-12-31

$0.375

2018-09-28

$0.375

2018-06-29

$0.345

2018-03-29

$0.345

2017-12-29

$0.345

2017-09-29

$0.345

2017-06-29

$0.32

2017-03-30

$0.32

2016-12-29

$0.32

2016-09-29

$0.32

2016-06-29

$0.3

2016-03-30

$0.3

2015-12-30

$0.3

2015-09-29

$0.3

2015-06-29

$0.28

2015-03-30

$0.28

2014-12-30

$0.28

2014-09-29

$0.28

2014-06-27

$0.26

2014-03-28

$0.26

2013-12-30

$0.26

2013-09-27

$0.26

2013-06-27

$0.235

2013-03-27

$0.235

2012-12-28

$0.235

2012-09-27

$0.235

2012-06-28

$0.22

2012-03-29

$0.22

2011-12-29

$0.22

2011-09-29

$0.22

2011-06-29

$0.2

2011-03-30

$0.2

2010-12-30

$0.2

2010-09-29

$0.2

2010-06-29

$0.19

2010-03-30

$0.19

2009-12-30

$0.19

2009-09-29

$0.19

2009-06-29

$0.19

2009-03-30

$0.19

2008-12-30

$0.19

2008-09-29

$0.19

2008-06-27

$0.17

2008-03-28

$0.17

2007-12-28

$0.17

2007-09-27

$0.17

2007-06-28

$0.1067

2007-03-29

$0.1067

2006-12-28

$0.10666666666666667

2006-09-28

$0.10666666666666667

2006-06-29

$0.09333333333333334

2006-03-30

$0.09333333333333334

2005-12-28

$0.09333333333333334

2005-09-29

$0.09333333333333334

2005-06-29

$0.08

2005-03-30

$0.08

2004-12-30

$0.08

2004-09-29

$0.08

2004-06-29

$0.04

2004-03-30

$0.04

2003-12-30

$0.04

2003-09-26

$0.04

RSG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RSG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RSG Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

RSG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.32%

12.50%

9years

RSG

News
RSG

Research
RSG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RSG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

RSG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4050

2019-10-22

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2019-07-25

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-04-25

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2019-02-07

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-10-25

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-07-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2018-05-02

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2018-02-08

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2017-10-31

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2017-07-27

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-04-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-02-16

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-10-25

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-07-28

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-04-28

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-11

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-10-29

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-23

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-04-22

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-02-12

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-10-29

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-07-24

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-04-24

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-02-06

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-10-31

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-07-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2013-04-23

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2013-02-07

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-11-01

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-07-26

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-04-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-02-09

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-10-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-07-28

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-28

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-02-10

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-11-04

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-07-29

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-04-29

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-02-11

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-11-02

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-07-29

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-04-30

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-02-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-10-30

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-07-24

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-04-23

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-02-05

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-11-05

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-07-26

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2007-04-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2007-02-01

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2006-10-30

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2006-07-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-04-27

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-02-06

2006-03-30

2006-04-03

2006-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-11-01

2005-12-28

2006-01-02

2006-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-07-27

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-04-29

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-02-08

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-11-03

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-07-28

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-04-28

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-02-27

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-11-03

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-07-30

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

RSG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Republic Services on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RSG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Waste Management

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is a provider non-hazardous solid waste services in the United States. It offers waste collection services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers through via 348 collection companies in 40 states and Puerto Rico. Founded in 1998, Republic is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

