Republic Services and Realty Income Increase Dividend
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when common stocks like Republic Services increases dividend.
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.
To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Don’t forget to check out the securties that increased their dividend last week here.
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, September 28.
|Ticker
|Name
|Security Type
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annual Pay ($)
|Prev Pay ($)
|Next Pay ($)
|Change (%)
|Ex-Div Date
|Yield (%)
|RSG
|Republic Services, Inc.
|Equity
|30.09
|1.70
|0.41
|0.43
|4.94%
|9/30/2020
|1.81%
|O
|Realty Income Corp.
|REIT
|21.28
|2.81
|0.23
|0.23
|0.21%
|9/30/2020
|4.69%
|INGR
|Ingredion Inc.
|Equity
|5.21
|2.56
|0.63
|0.64
|1.59%
|9/30/2020
|3.35%
|TRNO
|Terreno Realty Corp.
|REIT
|3.80
|1.16
|0.27
|0.29
|7.41%
|10/1/2020
|2.14%
|NRZ
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|REIT
|3.41
|0.60
|0.10
|0.15
|50.00%
|10/2/2020
|7.91%
|KRG
|Kite Realty Group Trust
|REIT
|0.98
|0.32
|0.05
|0.08
|53.85%
|10/1/2020
|3.00%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out the latest dividend increases, initiations, cuts and suspensions.
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
