Pack of Marlboro Cigarettes

News

Philip Morris and American Tower Increase Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Sep 22, 2020

Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Use our new tool, Propelor, to track your future dividend income and better manage your portfolio when common stocks like Philip Morris increases dividend.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.

To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, September 21.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
PM Philip Morris International Inc. Equity 121.20 4.80 1.17 1.20 2.56% 9/23/2020 6.15%
AMT American Tower Corp. REIT 106.89 4.56 1.10 1.14 3.64% 9/25/2020 1.76%
MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Equity 80.75 1.26 0.29 0.32 10.53% 9/29/2020 2.23%
ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. Equity 61.11 4.56 1.07 1.14 6.54% 9/29/2020 2.29%
LRCX Lam Research Corp. Equity 45.67 5.20 1.15 1.30 13.04% 9/29/2020 1.69%
CP Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Equity 39.85 2.83 0.61 0.71 15.71% 9/24/2020 0.93%
IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Equity 13.05 3.08 0.75 0.77 2.67% 9/23/2020 2.51%
VICI VICI Properties Inc. REIT 12.62 1.32 0.30 0.33 10.92% 9/29/2020 5.39%
CONE CyrusOne Inc. REIT 8.65 2.04 0.50 0.51 2.00% 9/24/2020 2.81%
STOR Store Capital Corp. REIT 6.95 1.44 0.35 0.36 2.86% 9/29/2020 5.12%
KRC Kilroy Realty Corp. REIT 6.06 2.00 0.49 0.50 3.09% 9/29/2020 3.56%
EGP Eastgroup Properties Inc. REIT 4.99 3.16 0.75 0.79 5.33% 9/29/2020 2.38%
POR Portland General Electric Co. Equity 3.07 1.63 0.39 0.41 5.84% 9/24/2020 4.66%
IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. REIT 2.71 4.68 1.06 1.17 10.38% 9/29/2020 3.75%
BANF BancFirst Corp. Equity 1.35 1.36 0.32 0.34 6.25% 9/29/2020 3.13%
DRD DRDGOLD Ltd. ADR Equity 1.00 0.83 0.14 0.21 43.19% 9/24/2020 3.34%
NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. REIT 0.99 0.30 0.05 0.08 50.00% 9/23/2020 10.83%
RC Ready Capital Corp. REIT 0.63 1.20 0.25 0.30 20.00% 9/29/2020 9.97%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out the latest dividend increases, initiations, cuts and suspensions.

