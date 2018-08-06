Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Portland General Electric

Stock

POR

Price as of:

$55.98 -0.84 -1.48%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Electric Utilities /

Portland General Electric (POR)

POR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.76%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

64.22%

EPS $2.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

13 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get POR DARS™ Rating

POR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

424,100

Open Price

$56.84

Day's Range

$55.76 - $56.84

Previous Close

$56.82

52 week low / high

$43.73 - $58.43

Percent off 52 week high

-4.19%

POR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3850

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 24

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3850

2019-10-30

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade POR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
POR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast POR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.385

2019-09-24

$0.385

2019-06-24

$0.385

2019-03-22

$0.3625

2018-12-24

$0.3625

2018-09-24

$0.3625

2018-06-22

$0.3625

2018-03-23

$0.34

2017-12-22

$0.34

2017-09-22

$0.34

2017-06-22

$0.34

2017-03-23

$0.32

2016-12-22

$0.32

2016-09-22

$0.32

2016-06-23

$0.32

2016-03-22

$0.3

2015-12-23

$0.3

2015-09-23

$0.3

2015-06-23

$0.3

2015-03-23

$0.28

2014-12-23

$0.28

2014-09-23

$0.28

2014-06-23

$0.28

2014-03-21

$0.275

2013-12-23

$0.275

2013-09-23

$0.275

2013-06-21

$0.275

2013-03-21

$0.27

2012-12-21

$0.27

2012-09-21

$0.27

2012-06-21

$0.27

2012-03-22

$0.265

2011-12-22

$0.265

2011-09-22

$0.265

2011-06-22

$0.265

2011-03-23

$0.26

2010-12-22

$0.26

2010-09-22

$0.26

2010-06-23

$0.26

2010-03-23

$0.255

2009-12-23

$0.255

2009-09-23

$0.255

2009-06-23

$0.255

2009-03-23

$0.245

2008-12-23

$0.245

2008-09-23

$0.245

2008-06-23

$0.245

2008-03-20

$0.235

2007-12-21

$0.235

2007-09-21

$0.235

2007-06-21

$0.235

2007-03-22

$0.225

2006-12-21

$0.225

2006-09-21

$0.225

2006-06-22

$0.225

1998-02-11

$0.08

1997-11-06

$0.08

1997-08-08

$0.08

1997-05-12

$0.08

1997-03-07

$0.08

1996-11-06

$0.08

POR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for POR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

POR Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

POR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.92%

7.88%

13years

POR

News
POR

Research
POR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

POR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

POR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3850

2019-10-30

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2019-07-31

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2019-04-24

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2019-02-13

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2018-10-24

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2018-07-25

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2018-04-25

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-02-14

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-10-25

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-07-26

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-04-26

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-02-15

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-10-26

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-07-27

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-04-27

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-17

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-10-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-23

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-06

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-02-18

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-10-23

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-07-24

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-05-07

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-02-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-10-30

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-07-31

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-05-22

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2013-02-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-11-07

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-08-02

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-05-23

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2012-02-22

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-10-26

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-08-03

2011-09-22

2011-09-26

2011-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2011-05-11

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-02-16

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-10-27

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-08-03

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-05-13

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2010-02-17

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2009-10-28

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2009-08-05

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2009-05-13

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2009-02-19

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2008-10-29

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2008-08-06

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2008-05-07

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2008-02-20

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2007-10-25

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2007-08-02

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2007-05-02

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2007-03-03

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-10-30

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-08-01

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2006-05-15

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-17

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-01-29

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-10-21

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-06-24

1997-08-08

1997-08-12

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-04-23

1997-05-12

1997-05-14

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-02-25

1997-03-07

1997-03-11

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-10-22

1996-11-06

1996-11-11

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

POR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Portland General Electric on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

POR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Portland General Electric- (POR)-engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. As of December 31, 2007, it had 2,449 MW of generating capability and served approximately 804,000 retail customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X