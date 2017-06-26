Best Dividend Stocks
Kilroy Realty Corp

Stock

KRC

Price as of:

$82.39 -0.1 -0.12%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

KRC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.35%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.94

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

139.25%

EPS $1.39

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KRC DARS™ Rating

KRC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$82.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

158,016

Open Price

$82.51

Day's Range

$82.11 - $82.85

Previous Close

$82.49

52 week low / high

$59.05 - $85.29

Percent off 52 week high

-3.40%

KRC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4850

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4850

2019-12-10

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

KRC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KRC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.485

2019-09-27

$0.485

2019-06-27

$0.485

2019-03-28

$0.455

2018-12-28

$0.455

2018-09-27

$0.455

2018-06-28

$0.455

2018-03-28

$0.425

2017-12-28

$0.425

2017-09-28

$0.425

2017-06-28

$0.425

2017-03-29

$0.375

2016-12-28

$0.375

2016-09-28

$0.375

2016-06-28

$0.375

2016-03-29

$0.35

2015-12-29

$0.35

2015-09-28

$0.35

2015-06-26

$0.35

2015-03-27

$0.35

2014-12-29

$0.35

2014-09-26

$0.35

2014-06-26

$0.35

2014-03-27

$0.35

2013-12-27

$0.35

2013-09-26

$0.35

2013-06-26

$0.35

2013-03-26

$0.35

2012-12-27

$0.35

2012-09-26

$0.35

2012-06-27

$0.35

2012-03-28

$0.35

2011-12-28

$0.35

2011-09-28

$0.35

2011-06-28

$0.35

2011-03-29

$0.35

2010-12-29

$0.35

2010-09-28

$0.35

2010-06-28

$0.35

2010-03-29

$0.35

2009-12-29

$0.35

2009-09-28

$0.35

2009-06-26

$0.35

2009-03-27

$0.58

2008-12-29

$0.58

2008-09-26

$0.58

2008-06-26

$0.58

2008-03-27

$0.58

2007-12-27

$0.555

2007-09-26

$0.555

2007-06-27

$0.555

2007-03-28

$0.555

2006-12-27

$0.53

2006-09-27

$0.53

2006-06-28

$0.53

2006-03-29

$0.53

2005-12-28

$0.51

2005-09-28

$0.51

2005-06-28

$0.51

2005-03-29

$0.51

2004-12-29

$0.495

2004-09-28

$0.495

2004-06-28

$0.495

2004-03-29

$0.495

2003-12-29

$0.495

2003-09-26

$0.495

2003-06-26

$0.495

2003-03-27

$0.495

2002-12-27

$0.495

2002-09-26

$0.495

2002-06-26

$0.495

2002-03-26

$0.495

2001-12-26

$0.48

2001-09-26

$0.48

2001-06-27

$0.48

2001-03-28

$0.48

2000-12-27

$0.45

2000-09-27

$0.45

2000-06-28

$0.45

2000-03-29

$0.45

1999-12-29

$0.42

1999-09-28

$0.42

1999-06-28

$0.42

1999-03-29

$0.42

1998-12-29

$0.405

1998-09-28

$0.405

1998-06-26

$0.405

1998-03-27

$0.405

1997-12-29

$0.3875

1997-09-26

$0.3875

1997-06-26

$0.3875

1997-05-20

$0.2583

KRC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KRC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

KRC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

KRC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.56%

8.38%

3years

KRC

KRC

KRC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KRC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

KRC

KRC

KRC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Kilroy Realty Corp- (KRC)-For 60 years, the company has owned, developed, acquired and managed real estate assets primarily in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. Kilroy Realty currently has an in-process development and redevelopment pipeline of approximately 600,000 square feet. At December 31, 2007, the company owned 8.1 million rentable square feet of commercial office space and 3.9 million rentable square feet of industrial space. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

