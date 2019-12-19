This table allows you to know how fast DRD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-09-26 $0.09892 2018-03-15 $0.031106 2017-09-28 $0.027575 2016-10-12 $0.067686 2016-05-25 $0.194876 2016-03-16 $0.062685 2015-10-07 $0.059639 2014-11-12 $0.014358 2013-10-09 $0.11256 2013-03-13 $0.113927 2012-10-10 $0.084382 2011-10-12 $0.081971 2010-10-06 $0.063004 2009-10-07 $0.059658 2008-10-08 $0.09727